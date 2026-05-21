Finnish Divers Suggest Italians Took Wrong Tunnel in Maldives Cave Disaster

A team of expert divers from Finland has concluded that the Italian group may not have known that they had taken the wrong tunnel due to a lack of natural light in the corridor and the sandbank. If they had mistakenly gone through the wrong tunnel, they would have been trapped with limited air supply.

A group of expert Finnish divers may have solved the mystery surrounding the deaths of five Italians who perished while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives.

The Italian divers set off to explore caves in the Vaavu Atoll last Thursday, but never resurfaced. The diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti was found near the mouth of the cave on the day the divers disappeared, while the remaining four bodies were located on Monday at a depth of around 165ft. The tragedy, which has been called the worst diving incident in the island nation, has been shrouded in mystery.

Investigators are trying to determine how the group of experienced divers met their fate. Now, a team of expert divers from Finland, who recovered the bodies this week, have suggested that the group may have taken the wrong tunnel on their way out of an underwater cave. The pro-divers found the Italians in a corridor with a dead end inside the cave complex, Italy's La Repubblica daily reported.

The Italian divers included Monica Montefalcone, a marine biology professor with many years of experience; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; two young researchers, Federico Gualtieri and Muriel Oddenino; and their Maldives-based guide, Benedetti. Cause of deaths still unknown; equipment recovered. It comes as the bodies of the last two divers, Giorgia Sommacal and Muriel Oddenino, were recovered on Wednesday, bringing recovery efforts to an end. An engineering GoPro camera could reveal the mystery surrounding their deaths.

Authorities in the Maldives are investigating how the Italians were allowed to descend to a depth of nearly 200ft when the Indian Ocean country permits a maximum depth of 98ft for tourists





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Finnish Divers Italian Group Wrong Tunnel Maldives Cave Incident Gopro Camera

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