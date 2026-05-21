Finnish Divers Suggest Italian Divers Reduced Alive in Maldives Cave Accident

Five Italian scuba divers died while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives. A team of expert divers from Finland recovered the bodies and provides new clues on how the group died due to factors said to take the wrong tunnel in an underwater cave. The investigation into the death is looking into accidents caused by the over depth of water the divers entered

A team of expert divers from Finland has provided new details on the deaths of five Italian scuba divers in the Maldives . The divers' group, led by diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, was on a dive in the Vaavu Atoll to explore caverns when they failed to resurface.

The bodies of the five divers were recently discovered in the reasons of cavern's third and final chamber. A team of expert divers from Finland, who recovered the bodies, suggests that the group of experienced scuba divers may have taken the wrong tunnel on their way out of an underwater cave. The company Dan Europe recovered the technology and GoPro cameras went by some of the walkers, which officials look forward to lighting better understanding of how the disaster unfolded.

Investigators are trying to determine how the group met their fate. The pro-divers discovered the group in a corridor with a dead end inside the cave complex, and suggests that there was no way out from there. The company's CEO, Laura Marroni, said 'there was no way out from there,' in a report to La Repubblica newspaper.

Authorities in the Maldives are investigating how the Italians were allowed to descend to a depth of nearly 200ft when the Indian Ocean country permits a maximum depth of 98ft for tourists





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Maldives Italy Underwater Caves Diving Accident Expert Divers Dan Europe Laura Marroni

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