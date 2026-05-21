Investigators are trying to determine how the group of experienced scuba divers met their fate due to a diving tragedy in the Maldives. A team of expert divers from Finland recovered the bodies of the five, including a marine biology professor, a TV personality, and a diver from Finland.

A group of expert Finnish divers may have solved the mystery surrounding the deaths of five Italians who perished while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives .

The group, all from Italy, set off to explore caverns in the Vaavu Atoll last Thursday, but never resurfaced. The body of diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti was found near the mouth of the Thinwana Kandu cave on the day the divers disappeared, while the remaining four bodies were located in the cavern's third and final chamber on Monday at a depth of around 165ft





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Maldives Finnish Divers Scuba Diving Ocean Exploration Maldivian Caves

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Finnish divers recover remaining 2 bodies of Italians from underwater cave in MaldivesDivers have recovered the last two bodies of the four Italians who died deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives last week.

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Finnish divers recover remaining 2 bodies of Italians from underwater cave in MaldivesSpecialist technical and cave divers brought the bodies to the surface after multiple search and retrieval efforts, nearly a week after the divers died.

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Finnish Divers Suggest Italians Took Wrong Tunnel in Maldives Cave DisasterA team of expert divers from Finland has concluded that the Italian group may not have known that they had taken the wrong tunnel due to a lack of natural light in the corridor and the sandbank. If they had mistakenly gone through the wrong tunnel, they would have been trapped with limited air supply.

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Finnish Divers Suggest Italian Divers Reduced Alive in Maldives Cave AccidentFive Italian scuba divers died while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives. A team of expert divers from Finland recovered the bodies and provides new clues on how the group died due to factors said to take the wrong tunnel in an underwater cave. The investigation into the death is looking into accidents caused by the over depth of water the divers entered

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