Aapo 'The Angus' Rautio wins the Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland, marking the country's first victory in 25 years.

Finnish air guitar ist Aapo 'The Angus' Rautio claimed victory at the Air Guitar World Championships Friday night in Oulu , Finland , securing his homeland's first title in 25 years. Rautio triumphed in the final round of the 28th annual competition, which showcased performers from 13 countries. Contestants are judged on their passion, stage presence, and 'Airness' — a concept that merges technical skill with artistic flair.

Competitors deliver two 60-second routines, one to a song of their choice and another to a track selected by the organizers. Real instruments and backup bands are strictly prohibited, but costumes and props are encouraged to enhance the performance. Judges score performances on a scale of 4.0 to 6.0 points, taking into consideration originality, technical merit, and the ability to fully immerse oneself in the music. This year’s final witnessed Rautio outclass reigning champion Zachary 'Ichabod Fame' Knowles of Canada, as well as challengers including U.S. champion Saladin 'Six String Sal' Thomas and Germany’s Patrick 'Van Airhoven' Culek. The Air Guitar World Championships, initiated in 1996 in Oulu, have blossomed into a uniquely quirky international spectacle. The champion receives a custom 'Flying Finn' guitar, lovingly crafted by Finnish luthier Matti Nevalainen. Organizers believe that the contest's lighthearted spirit carries a profound message. According to its founding ideology, 'wars will end, climate change will stop and all bad things will vanish when all the people in the world play the air guitar.





