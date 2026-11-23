Stars Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario discuss the upcoming Milton Hershey biopic directed by Mark Waters, highlighting Pennsylvania filming and the legacy of the chocolate pioneer.

Actor Finn Wittrock, director Mark Waters, and actress Alexandra Daddario recently joined ComingSoon reporter Tyler Treese to discuss the upcoming biographical film about chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey. The movie, which explores the life of the man who built an iconic chocolate empire after multiple business failures, is scheduled for release in theaters on November 25, 2026. The project delves into how Hershey and his wife Catherine channeled their success into a legacy of education and community service that continues to impact lives today.

On Location Filming in Pennsylvania

Director Mark Waters explained that shooting in Pennsylvania served as a significant draw for the production team, effectively acting as a time machine to the era being depicted. Although the crew initially planned to film around Lancaster and Hershey, logistical constraints led them to utilize locations near Pittsburgh, including towns like Brownsville, Harmony, and Ligonier. These areas possessed architecture that closely matched the historical period, allowing the team to transform modern streets by covering paved roads with dirt and removing contemporary signage.

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Waters noted that the local communities welcomed the production with open arms, allowing the crew to bring in horses and carriages to recreate the late nineteenth and early twentieth-century atmosphere. The director described the process as a fun challenge, contrasting with his assistant director's initial concerns about managing buckboards and animal logistics. The result was a visually authentic setting that helped ground the biographical narrative in its proper historical context.

Portraying Milton Hershey's Life Arc

Finn Wittrock took on the demanding role of portraying Milton Hershey across various stages of his life, a task that required navigating multiple ages within single shooting days. The actor emphasized the importance of adjusting his physicality and vocal range to reflect the character's progression from youth to middle age and old age. He found this nonlinear filming schedule to be a stimulating challenge that helped him understand the broader arc of Hershey's life.

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Heavy reliance on makeup, hair, and wig departments allowed Wittrock to differentiate between the character's younger self and his older self. The actor focused on finding specific mannerisms for each phase of Hershey's development, ensuring that the performance remained consistent despite the fragmented shooting schedule. This approach helped him capture the essence of a man who evolved from a series of failures into a successful industrialist and philanthropist.

Highlighting Catherine Hershey's Philanthropy

Actress Alexandra Daddario played Catherine Hershey, a figure central to the film's exploration of charitable legacy. Daddario highlighted the unique nature of the couple's decision to use their immense wealth for social good rather than personal hoarding. She pointed to the establishment of the school for orphans, which remains a primary beneficiary of the Hershey fortune and continues to expand its impact today.

Daddario viewed the portrayal of Catherine as a powerful example of how individuals can better the world through their financial resources. She noted the significance of shining a light on a woman who dedicated her life to supporting education and orphan care. The actress believed that the story offers a prime example of leaving a lasting, positive legacy that transcends the accumulation of personal riches.

Director's Approach to Biography

Mark Waters admitted that he typically avoids biographical films due to a perceived dryness in the genre, often comparing them to educational history programs. However, the screenplay for this project attracted him by focusing on Milton Hershey as a dreamer who imagined possibilities beyond his immediate circumstances. Waters related to this trait, describing his own filmmaking process as one driven by constant daydreaming and the visualization of what could be created.

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The director found the narrative's emphasis on imagination and ambition to be a refreshing departure from traditional biopic structures. By centering the story on the visionary aspects of Hershey's character, Waters felt he could bring a more engaging and dynamic perspective to the historical figure. This approach allowed him to connect personally with the material while respecting the factual basis of the chocolate pioneer's extraordinary journey.