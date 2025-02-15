Finland Stuns Sweden in a Physical Matchup at World Hockey Championship

In a thrilling World Hockey Championship matchup, Finland defeated Sweden in overtime, keeping their hopes alive for a gold medal. Despite a disappointing loss to the United States earlier in the tournament, Finland showcased their talent and determination, ultimately outplaying Sweden in a game filled with speed, skill, and physicality. Finland's victory sets up a crucial final round-robin game against Canada, with the top two teams advancing to the championship game in Boston.

Granlund scored 1:49 into 3-on-3 overtime, sending fans in Finland's blue and white at Bell Centre to the exits cheering and chanting, 'Suomi!' Finland's captain said in his postgame interview on Sports Net, 'I don't think we needed to do much, we knew that there was a lot of good things we did in the game against USA. Obviously, the result, 6-1, was not great, it did not look good. But I thought we did a lot of good things. And same thing today.

' Knocking off Sweden puts the Finns right back in it with one game for them left in round-robin play. The top two teams among the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland meet in the championship game next week in Boston. Finland also has a potential injury situation to monitor after Barkov came up limping from blocking a shot late in the second. The reigning Stanley Cup champion from the Florida Panthers said, 'We got a little better, and played for a full 60-something minutes. We knew, playing against Sweden, even if it's 4 a.m., it doesn't matter. Everyone is going to be fired up. We came out hard, and we played really well.' The U.S. faces Canada on Saturday night in the most anticipated game in Montreal, but Sweden and Finland put on quite the show in the matinee. Facing off 19 years after Sweden defeated Finland in the 2006 Olympic gold medal game in Turin, this time the Finns were on the winning end of an entertaining game featuring a blend of speed, skill and physicality -- and some pushing and shoving after the whistles, which was expected of players from countries that do not like each other. The tournament shifts to Boston, where Finland faces Canada on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET and Sweden plays the United States at 8 p.m.





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINLAND SWEDEN GRANLUND BARKOV CANADA OVERTIME

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sweden Poised for Victory Against Finland in 4 Nations Face-OffSweden's strong performance against Canada and Finland's defensive weaknesses suggest a Swedish victory in their upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off clash.

Read more »

Kempe to Continue Scoring Prowess as Sweden Faces Finland in 4 Nations Face-OffExpert predictions for the Finland vs. Sweden matchup in the 4 Nations Face-Off highlight Adrian Kempe's potential for strong performance. Kempe's impressive showing against Canada, with a goal and five shots on target, is expected to continue against a vulnerable Finnish defense.

Read more »

Sweden vs. Finland: How to watch 4 Nations Face-Off showdown for FREE, time, channelsFinland and Sweden have a long and intensely competitive hockey history. They will renew the rivalry early Saturday afternoon.

Read more »

Team Sweden vs. Team Finland: 4 Nations Face-Off Set to Ignite MontrealSweden and Finland clash in a Round Robin showdown at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. The tournament also serves as a testing ground for potential NHL rule changes, including extended overtime periods and altered television timeout structures.

Read more »

Stars’ Mikael Granlund buries OT winner as Finland defeats SwedenGranlund scored the overtime winner as Finland beat Sweden, 4-3, in an instant classic.

Read more »

USA vs Finland: A Clash of Hockey Titans at the 4 Nations Face-OffGet ready for a thrilling showdown as Team USA takes on Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025. This prime-time matchup on ESPN features two of the world's best hockey teams, each boasting an all-star roster of NHL players.

Read more »