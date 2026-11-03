Finland Bans Russian Hockey as War Continues

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association confirms it will not play Russia during the Ukraine war, following a CAS ruling. This move aims to build a united Nordic and Central European front against Russian international sports participation.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association has formally declared that the national team will not participate in any matches against Russia for as long as Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine continues. Heikki Hietanen, the chairman of the association, communicated this firm stance on Monday, directly addressing the recent legal challenges regarding Russia n sports participation. This decision establishes a clear moral boundary for Finnish athletes and officials in the face of escalating international tensions.

Response to CAS Ruling and IIHF

The declaration comes in direct response to a ruling issued on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to immediately allow Russia back into international competition. Hietanen initially described this legal mandate as incomprehensible given the ongoing conflict. However, he clarified that Finland would not boycott the upcoming world championship scheduled for next spring in Germany. Instead, the association will comply with the international sports court's decision while maintaining its specific refusal to engage in matches against Russian teams.

Also read 2026 unique gifts for sports fans: Covering NFL, NBA, hockey, golf and more

Building a United Nordic Front

To amplify the impact of this boycott, Hietanen stated that Finland is actively seeking support from other Nordic countries and major hockey nations in Central Europe. The goal is to establish a common position among these associations to create a united front against Russia's return to international tournaments. Hietanen acknowledged that organizing games would become impossible if a significant number of countries boycott the events by refusing to play against Russia. He noted that while discussions are ongoing, the specific identities of allied countries remain internal matters to be announced independently by their respective federations.

Government and Olympic Support

The political leadership in Finland has strongly endorsed this athletic stance. Finnish Sports Minister Mika Poutala welcomed the association's position and expressed his belief that Russia will not ultimately participate in the world championship in Germany. Emma Terho, a member of the Executive Board of the European Olympic Committees, also supported the move, appearing alongside Poutala on Finnish broadcaster. She urged other nations to join the effort, describing Finland's position as firm and necessary.

Advertisement

Addressing Internal Association Concerns

Hietanen's initial remarks about the incomprehensible nature of the CAS ruling caused concern within the Finnish Ice Hockey Association. Board members were worried that the leadership had not yet agreed on how to respond if Russia were ultimately permitted to compete under international rules. To resolve this uncertainty, the association has since clarified its position. It is now fully committed to the policy of not playing against Russia, ensuring that the team's conduct aligns with the moral and political realities of the current geopolitical landscape.

Impact on Upcoming Tournaments

The decision carries significant implications for the structure of international ice hockey competitions in the coming months. By refusing to play specific opponents, Finland sets a precedent that could influence the scheduling and participation of other nations. The association remains focused on the immediate future, prioritizing the welfare of athletes and the integrity of the sport amidst global conflict. The coming weeks will likely see continued diplomatic efforts to align national policies with the broader international response to the war in Ukraine.