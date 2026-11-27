Finishing School: Wheels Within Wheels
I started watching “Wheel of Fortune” at seventy-four, with a spritz and a bag of chips. It is my one indulgence.
Finishing School is a column in which Mary Norris, The New Yorker’s Comma Queen, asks the eternal questions—Does soap get dirty? Is it excessive to have eighteen doctors?
Can a person be cool and old-fashioned at the same time? —and does her best to behave under increasingly alarming circumstances. One aspect of old age that was a complete surprise to me was the desire to try out for “Wheel of Fortune. ” I started watching “Wheel,” as we aficionados call it, at seventy-four, with a spritz and a bag of chips.
It is my one indulgence. What I like is that I can watch without eyeglasses or hearing aids, because everything is WRIT LARGE and the contestants have mad enunciation skills. Like many oldsters, when I sit down to watch TV or read, I like to have everything within reach—phone, remote, beverage, cat. I like the print edition of the newspaper and real books, with pages that you turn.
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