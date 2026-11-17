The Pan American Health Organization announced that the United States has lost its measles elimination status amid a resurgence of the virus, with more than 5,400 confirmed cases reported this year, the highest annual total in more than three decades.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces intensifying political and public health scrutiny after the United States officially lost its measles elimination status for the first time in more than 26 years.

The Pan American Health Organization announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a continuous chain of transmission that began on January 20, 2025, and has persisted for over 12 months. This determination marks the end of a status the nation achieved in 2000 through decades of coordinated immunization efforts.

Also read U.S. loses measles-elimination status, erasing decades of progress

PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa described the situation as requiring urgent attention during a press conference. He called measles likely the most contagious virus known and emphasized that vaccination coverage must remain above 95 percent in every community to protect against the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 5,412 measles cases in 2026 across 46 states and the District of Columbia as of November 12. This figure represents the highest annual total in more than three decades and stands in stark contrast to the 285 cases reported in 2024.

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The outbreak has also resulted in 10 deaths, including the first measles-associated fatality in New York in over three decades. New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the loss of status as a disgraceful display of incompetence from the nation's highest public health office.

Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania drew a direct line from Kennedy's vaccine skepticism to the current crisis. He stated that the misinformation and incompetence displayed by the Secretary have led to devastating real-world consequences for American families.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear went further, calling the setback entirely avoidable and demanding Kennedy's immediate removal from his post. He argued that the failure is the direct result of one person's long-standing efforts to undermine public trust.

Kennedy responded to the announcement by vowing to stop measles outbreaks and restore the country's elimination status. He reiterated that he continues to recommend the MMR vaccine as the most effective way to prevent measles while promising to make America healthy again.

CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz downplayed the symbolic weight of the status change. She stated that the designation does not protect Americans; rather, vaccination does, and the agency remains focused on stopping outbreaks with $100 million in invested funds.

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Dr. William John Moss of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health assigned unequivocal blame to Kennedy for the federal response. He criticized the mixed messaging and a focus on treatment over vaccination that characterized the administration's early actions.

Senator Bill Cassidy, who provided the decisive vote for Kennedy's nomination, called the situation a complete failure on Sunday. He argued that accountability is needed for higher healthcare costs and the loss of elimination status.

Cassidy noted that he secured promises from Kennedy not to alter CDC vaccine recommendations, which Kennedy has since undermined through executive orders and public statements. This breach of trust has fueled calls for impeachment proceedings in Congress.

The global context includes Austria, Spain, and the United Kingdom also losing their elimination status earlier this year. However, countries like Cabo Verde successfully eliminated the disease, proving the goal remains achievable with strong public health leadership.