FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Great Migrations

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces rapper Wiz Khalifa and actor Sanaa Lathan to ancestors who left the American South, boldly breaking racial barriers.

to ancestors who left the American South in search of new jobs and better lives in the North, boldly breaking racial barriers. Journeying into the depths of the Jim Crow era, Wiz and Sanaa reimagine themselves as they learn the heroic stories of the people forever transformed their families.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX .

Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.

Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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