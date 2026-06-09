FINDING YOUR ROOTS: American Dreams

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors America Ferrera and Darren Criss uncover their immigrant roots—telling powerful stories that span the globe.

uncover their immigrant roots—telling stories of revolutionaries in Honduras, a Dutchman who helped build New York City, and a young woman from the Philippines who brought her family to California against great odds.

Along the way, family histories are brought to light—and America and Darren come to see themselves in a new way. The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too!

You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer's Immigrant Roots and Global Ambitions in the United StatesThe article explores the history of soccer in the United States, highlighting its immigrant roots and the role of soccer in shaping American identity. It also discusses the modern U.S. national team's reflection of the country's post-1965 migration patterns.

Read more »

Which Comes First: Finding a Partner or Finding Yourself?We need not have a fully formed sense of self before entering a good relationship, do we?

Read more »

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Never Seen That Before!Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Watch Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Discover amazing items that even our ROADSHOW experts had never seen, either in person or possibly ever, prior to that magical moment at ROADSHOW.

Read more »

The Forsytes: An Inside LookStream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, June 8, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. Go behind the scenes in an extended preview of the MASTERPIECE series, THE FORSYTES. Hear from the cast as they describe the work involved with bringing us back to the early 20th century in this lavish production.

Read more »