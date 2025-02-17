Finding the Right Words: How to Address Ex-Stepchildren and Extended Family

This article explores the challenges of navigating familial relationships after divorce, focusing on how to appropriately address ex-stepchildren and extended family members. R. Eric Thomas, a columnist known for his insightful advice, offers practical tips and encourages a focus on genuine connection over rigid labels.

In today's Asking Eric column, R. Eric Thomas addresses a reader struggling with how to refer to their ex-wife and ex-stepchildren. The reader, who has children with their first wife and stepchildren with their second wife, seeks a suitable term for these familial relationships now that their marriage has ended. The reader expresses discomfort with the word 'ex' but acknowledges the reality of their former marital status.

Their second wife calls them her 'former husband,' which prompts Eric to question the reader's feelings towards the word 'former.' He suggests using 'former' in place of 'ex' for clarity, but ultimately encourages the reader to consider the context of the situation.Eric proposes alternative ways to address the situation, such as simply using the individuals' names or referring to them as 'family friends' in certain contexts. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining genuine connections and encourages the reader to view these individuals as loved ones, regardless of official titles. Ultimately, Eric advises prioritizing open communication and genuine connection over rigid labels





