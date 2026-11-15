Finding some momentum? Flyers piece together positive road trip at 2-1-2

Denver Barkey scored a pair of goals and the Flyers grabbed a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Denver Barkey’s first multi-goal game in the NHL powered the Flyers to a 4-3, comeback win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Denver Barkey put up the first multi-goal game of his NHL career.

His second marker snapped a 3-3 tie with 8:06 minutes left in the third period.and tough finishes, the Flyers had a respectable road trip by picking up at least a point in four of the five games. They went 2-1-2 and it could have been even better. But on Saturday night, the Flyers overcame an early 2-0 deficit and found a way to win a game decided by one goal. They improved to 2-4-6 in such games.

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The Flyers had lost their previous six matchups with Columbus . They're 1-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season and face them two more times. He had some timely stops, including one on Damon Severson with three seconds left. After Columbus struck twice just 4:19 minutes into the game, Woll surrendered just one goal the rest of the way.

Dmitri Voronkov and Matthew Knies handed the Flyers the 2-0 deficit. The Flyers responded with three straight goals to take a 3-2 lead in the second period. Zegras started the Flyers' comeback with a first-period goal. After the Flyers went in front, Adam Fantilli tied it back up for the Blue Jackets during the middle frame.

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Michkov tied the game at 2-2 just 1:19 minutes into the second period with a silky breakaway move. He stripped Fantilli to spring himself the other way. It was Michkov's 11th goal of the season. He has 14 points over the last 14 games.

Rick Tocchet, Sean Couturier and Denver Barkey met with the media after the Flyers' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The Flyers' power play has been significantly better over the last 13 games. It has produced 11 goals. Owen Tippett gave the Flyers their power play opportunity on Barkey's goal.

He hit Kent Johnson and then drew a roughing penalty on Dante Fabbro by dropping the gloves with the Blue Jackets' defenseman. • The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they return home to face Connor McDavid and the Oilers for the second time in five days .