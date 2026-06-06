Finding Resilience in Tough Times

Instead of despairing in difficult times, if we embrace adversity we can learn to master what seems to have mastered us.

Source: Tracy Straussdisorder. The constant sound of sirens and the sudden whizz of scooters in the chaotic city in which we lived overloaded hisInside my one-bedroom condo, my dog rendered me housebound; in the beginning, leaving him for just a few seconds led tohelped but didn’t resolve the problem.

Training was slow—not weeks or months, but years—and expensive. At one point, things were so difficult that I was on the verge of having to choose between keeping my job or keeping my dog. , I empathized with my dog’s anxiety. At the same time, I wasn’t sure if I could live with such a challenge.

My world shrank. His anxiety triggered my own, and vice versa. I was determined to overcome our adversity, though on our worst days I wasn’t sure if I was dogged or simply in. I refused to let go of the possibility that things could work out.

Ultimately, my dog and I not only survived, but we learned to thrive. , the ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change, like a rubber ball bouncing back after it’s thrown against a wall .

In fact, adversity is a prerequisite for resilience, so rather than despairing about difficult times, we can embrace the challenge, flipping the dynamic by working to master what seems to have mastered us. , we can adapt rather than succumb to the worst of circumstances.

Elie Wiesel, Anne Frank, Viktor Frankl, Maya Angelou, Richard Wright, Christopher Reeve, and many others have written about facing the most horrifying,My dog needed to learn how to feel safety and trust after the trauma he’d suffered prior to hisResilience isn’t something we’re either born with or not. There are things we can do to create and cultivate resilience in our lives.

In the positive psychology approach, our beliefs and interpretations about a negative life event, rather than the event itself, can cultivate maladaptive or adaptive behavior. When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you until it seems that you cannot hold on for a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time when the tide will turn.

—Harriet Beecher Stowe Years ago, I was teaching at a school with very low pay and very low morale. My colleagues were jumping ship, but my attempts to secure new employment failed, for an entire decade. My boss said I “should be happy to be working here, because you won’t find anything better. ” By then, I couldn’t pay my basic bills.

I started to think that leaving my bad situation was unachievable, a throwback to my childhood in an abusive home where leaving wasn’t possible. It was years since I’d physically left that home, but I still lived in those old beliefs, fears, and doubts.and in growing debt, I wasn’t sure how much longer I could go on. My refrigerator promptly broke. I was unable to afford a repair.

Then the repairman pronounced my refrigerator dead. Feeling defeated by another big and essential expense, I didn’t know what else to do but take my dog out for his morning walk, now hours late. He pulled me to the nearest dog park, where we met an unfamiliar pup. While my dog played with her, the owner struck up a conversation, asking about my occupation.

It turned out he was a dean at Harvard University, where they were expecting an enrollment surge and were looking for new faculty for first-year writing. The dean encouraged me to apply. I confessed that I’d already applied for the position but figured I hadn’t made the cut. Truth-be-told, I’d applied for the yearly posted term-limited position almost twenty times.

Over the course of two decades, I twice qualified for the second of three rounds of the competitive selection process, but I never advanced further among the hundreds of applicants. I made assumptions about the reasons behind the rejections. During two application cycles, I decided I wouldn’t apply, because I’d been rejected so many times that I thought continuing to apply was no longer tenacity but masochism.

However, then I put myself through another cycle, and another, and another. Less than two weeks after my dog and the dean’s dog played together, the search committee contacted me for an interview.

As I write this column, it’s been over four years since I was hired, and my dog, who once couldn’t stay home solo for four seconds, let alone minutes, now naps peacefully at home by himself for four hours, despite a veterinarian once informing me that he’d “never be the kind of dog who can do that. ” This page, “How to Be Dogged in a Doggone World,” focuses on how to stay positive, not in a Pollyannaish manner but in a promising way.

Future entries will discuss how to accomplish your during frustrating, difficult, even tragic times. Topics will range from the personal to the global, as seen through the lens of a fifty-something single woman who hasTracy Strauss,Self Tests Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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