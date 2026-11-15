Finding Positivity

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Are you struggling in your marriage and wondering if divorce is in the cards? Learn what skills two divorced dads say they wish they knew before things got so bad.

Are you struggling in your marriage and wondering if divorce is in the cards? Learn what skills two divorced dads say they wish they knew before things got so bad. When Sara Brady lost the love of her life, she looked around for resources to help her cope. She didn't find anything that resonated with her, so she created her own.

Also read Van full of pot: Troopers arrest Oregon man after finding nearly 1000 pounds of weed

When Sara Brady lost the love of her life, she looked around for resources to help her cope. She didn't find anything that resonated with her, so she created her own. A new study investigates the psychiatry of American mass shooters. Here's what researchers found and how that can help prevent future violence.

A new study investigates the psychiatry of American mass shooters. Here's what researchers found and how that can help prevent future violence. Amid the fear and divisions caused by politics and the pandemic, can society hit the reset button on empathy in 2021? Amid the fear and divisions caused by politics and the pandemic, can society hit the reset button on empathy in 2021?

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John W. Dean, of Watergate fame, makes startling assertions about the psychology of Trump's base in his new book and also shares Senator Goldwater's thoughts on analysis from afar. John W. Dean, of Watergate fame, makes startling assertions about the psychology of Trump's base in his new book and also shares Senator Goldwater's thoughts on analysis from afar. More LGBTQ+ people than ever before are planning to become parents, a dramatic change with the millennial generation.

This is part 1 of a series looking at the issues they face. More LGBTQ+ people than ever before are planning to become parents, a dramatic change with the millennial generation. This is part 1 of a series looking at the issues they face. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.