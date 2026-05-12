Finding Emily: A Coming-of-Age Romcom with an Ensemble Cast

The movie 'Finding Emily' is a coming-of-age romcom directed by Alicia MacDonald. It follows a lovesick musician who teams up with a driven psychology student to find his dream girl. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 28, 2026, and it will be released in the same month as several high-profile films like 'Coyote vs. Acme', 'The Dog Stars', 'Colony', 'One Night Only', 'The End of Oak Street', 'Mutiny', and 'Insidious: Out of the Further'. The movie has an ensemble cast including Rice, Spike Fearn, Minnie Driver, Ella Maisy Purvis, Yali Topol Margalith, Kat Ronney, Timothy Innes, Nadia Parkes, and more. The creative team includes Rachel Clark as cinematographer, Phil Hignett as editor, Morgan Kibby as composer, Bobbie Cousins as production designer, and Sara Hassan as costume designer. It is a production by Working Title and Parkville Pictures.

The movie ' Finding Emily ' is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 28, 2026, pitting it directly against several high-profile films. It is a coming-of-age romcom directed by Alicia MacDonald, with an ensemble cast including Rice, Spike Fearn, Minnie Driver, Ella Maisy Purvis, Yali Topol Margalith, Kat Ronney, Timothy Innes, Nadia Parkes, and more.

The creative team includes Rachel Clark as cinematographer, Phil Hignett as editor, Morgan Kibby as composer, Bobbie Cousins as production designer, and Sara Hassan as costume designer. It is a production by Working Title and Parkville Pictures. The movie revolves around a lovesick musician who teams up with a driven psychology student to find his dream girl





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Finding Emily Coming-Of-Age Romcom Alicia Macdonald Ensemble Cast Rachel Clark Phil Hignett Morgan Kibby Bobbie Cousins Sara Hassan Working Title Parkville Pictures

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