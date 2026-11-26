Everything you need to know ahead of the big day.

is always a fun place to visit. Packed with a wide range of home and kitchen essentials, apparel, pet supplies and more, the popular department store chain has a little something for everyone, no matter the season.just one day away, you might be wondering: Is T.J.

Maxx open on Thanksgiving? With the chaos of holiday prep in full swing, you never know what last-minute supplies you might need. And when it comes to making sure the big day goes off without a hitch, it’s not a bad idea to plan ahead as much as you can. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to make a quick trip come Thursday, Nov. 26, you’ll have to make alternative plans or wait until Black Friday.

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According toIn fact, T.J. Maxx operates extended hours on Black Friday, so you’ll be able to get everything you need on Nov. 27, especially if you want to start planning ahead for Christmas. Keep in mind that these store hours are consistent across T.J. Maxx’s sister stores, including Just because T.J.