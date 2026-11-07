Find great deals now on select appliances with The Home Depot's Early Black Friday sale

Jumpstart your holiday shopping with appliance deals from The Home Depot's Early Black Friday sale.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* The Home Depot's Early Black Friday Savings Event is here, with big discounts on select appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and dishwashers.

Shopping early means you'll have more options and can skip the Thanksgiving crowds. Take a look at our guide to find the best appliance deals before they're gone and make your holiday season a bit easier. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them.

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We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. Your guide to skincare deals at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale