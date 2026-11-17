Younger voters drove the ballot victory for an overhaul of Colorado’s tax system this month, pollsters said Monday,

Amendment 87 supporters declare victory for the major rewrite of Colorado’s tax code on the 2026 ballot at La Raza Park in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Younger voters drove the ballot victory for an overhaul of Colorado’s tax system this month, adding a symbolic electoral exclamation point from generations that feel they have been getting an economic raw deal, pollsters said Monday. , the measures that will allow the state to keep more tax money it collects and will raise income tax rates on Coloradans making more than $500,000 a year.

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Just 45% of Colorado voters who are 45 or older supported Prop NN, while 38% of that older group backed Amendment 87. Both tax measures passed in the Nov. 3 election, with NN winning 57% of the vote and 87 winning almost 52% support.were largely driven by their distaste for President Donald Trump — including in some longtime red bastions — even as they held increasingly unfavorable views of outgoing Gov. Jared Polis and his fellow Democrats.

For the nonpartisan poll, a bipartisan team surveyed 606 actual voters online between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.of two core tenets of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the constitutional amendment that has long governed Colorado fiscal policy. Prop NN exempts state education spending from being subject to the TABOR spending cap, allowing for an immediate increase in education funding.

Amendment 87 will replace Colorado’s 4.4% flat income tax with a six-tiered system that taxes the income of the vast majority of taxpayers at or slightly below the current rate, while raising rates on higher incomes, topping out at 8.4% for every dollar a person reports above $1 million. The change is expected to raise upwards of $2 billion more per year.

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While younger people “almost single-handedly passed Amendment 87,” as pollster Kevin Ingham put it, they also were far more open to socialism as an economic system, with 54% holding very or somewhat favorable opinions of it. Meanwhile, half that cohort under age 45 held an unfavorable view of capitalism. It was the opposite with older Coloradans, 64% of whom voiced unfavorable opinions of socialism, while 69% had favorable views of capitalism.

“Younger voters are personally financially struggling, and they’re the ones who are probably the most interested in looking at alternatives to a capitalist system,” said Ingham, from the Democratic polling firm Aspect Strategic. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re looking for a full seizure of the means of production, but … they have not seen capitalism work for them maybe in the way that it worked for older generations and the way older generations tell them it should be working for them.

” Republican pollster Lori Weigel, of New Bridge Strategy, noted that 52% of respondents ages 18-44 said they were either just getting by financially or really struggling, compared to 40% of the older cohort. Weigel and Ingham form the bipartisan team behind the Colorado Polling Institute’s survey.

“What we’re seeing is a generation that feels like they did the things they were told,” Weigel said. “They went to college, they sort of played by the rules, and then all of a sudden, the rules have shifted on them. And they’re getting a raw deal out of this. ”Voters of all political stripes, meanwhile, are ready to see Polis head to the door after nearly eight years in office.

The term-limited governor, who won reelection by 19 percentage points in 2022, is leaving office with 58% of voters holding unfavorable views of him, versus 36% with a favorable view — a stunning 22-percentage-point gap. A clear majority of unaffiliated voters, the largest voter bloc in the state, voiced an unfavorable view of Polis, at 56% to only 39% favorable.

Even within his own party, Polis ekes out an overall favorable view from a slim majority of Democrats, 53%, compared to 39% of his fellow party members who hold a negative view. Weigel hypothesized that Polis releasing Tina Peters, a conspiracy theorist and former Mesa County clerk convicted of several election-related felonies, helped tank Polis’ approval among Democrats. Polis“Usually, parties are not sort of abandoning their leader, even at the very end,” Weigel said.

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“In fact, sometimes, as governors are going out, they’ll get a halo effect where people are more positive toward them as they leave office. I think this is a real shift, especially among Democrats. ” On the flip side, Gov. -elect Phil Weiser, also a Democrat, “will be starting his first term with some goodwill,” Ingham said.

A plurality of voters, 48%, voiced a favorable opinion of him, versus 33% with an unfavorable view. Nearly 1 in 5 voters — 19% — had no opinion of him. Statewide, almost half of Colorado voters, 46%, said they cast their ballot for Congress as a rebuke of Trump, a Republican. That was slightly higher than the 43% who said the same in a national poll conducted by NBC News.

About 18% of Colorado voters and 27% of national voters said they voted to support the president and his agenda.and across the country. In all, Colorado’s U.S. House delegation is set to shift from a 4-4 split between the major parties to seven Democrats and just one Republican, Rep. Jeff Hurd, after three Republicans were voted out. One defeat landed in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which now covers most of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

The district had previously never sent a Democrat to Washington, D.C. El Paso County voters went for Trump by nearly 10 percentage points in 2024, with almost 54% voting for him versus almost 44% for Democrat Kamala Harris. Now, 60% of voters in El Paso County hold an unfavorable view of the president and 44% said they were basing their congressional vote on that disdain, the new poll found.

In this month’s election, Democrat Jessica Killin beat Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank 51% to 46% to represent the district. But Weigel, the pollster, cautioned that the result may not represent a hard shift from red to blue as much as voters voicing their frustration.

About 60% of voters in El Paso County still voiced an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party in the poll — the same percentage as those who disapproved of Trump, and slightly more than the 58% who disapproved of the Republican Party.

“It wasn’t as if they loved anyone,” Weigel said, adding that the result “doesn’t mean that Democrats have a blank check to hold this forever. ”