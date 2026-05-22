Financial mess, panic and a turning point in debt repayment

The author, a 35-year-old mum, shares her story of getting into debt and discovering the importance of budgeting and personal audits in her debt repayment journey.

At 2am in the depths of winter last year, I was wide awake, sitting up in bed in a panic. It finally hit me just how big a financial mess I was in.

After my son was born in 2015, money was still tight, so I leaned on a credit card for all the bits I couldn't squeeze into the budget. A coffee grabbed on the way to work after a chaotic morning, a quick shop for milk that always included a few extras, a takeaway on the nights I was late home and couldn't face cooking. But something shifted that night.

I realised that after nine years of juggling, one change in our family's circumstances and the whole house of cards would collapse





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Debt Finance Personal Budgeting Personal Audits Credit Card Spending Victorality Defeating Debt Confession Personal Finance Mess

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