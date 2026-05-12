Financial Markets Plunge on Middle East Tensions, Brexit Prospects, Kaiserin Offers to Return Suppliers to Talks

The FTSE 100 has plunged into the red as hopes of a Middle East peace deal were dashed again, while bond markets are set for another volatile day as the Prime Minister's future hangs in the balance. Global markets are being impacted as well, with oil prices climbing to $105 a barrel on fears of a full escalation of the war. On the domestic front, Labour leadership hopeful Wes Streeting is being preferred over Cameron Colegate, while Greggs is experiencing demand driven by its new menu items. Front pages have also reported a cabinet meeting for Starmer that could see him resign.

The FTSE 100 has plunged into the red as hopes of a Middle East peace deal were dashed again, while bond markets are set for another volatile day as the Prime Minister's future hangs in the balance.

Starmer faces an explosive Cabinet meeting this morning after he was reportedly told by ministers to set out a timetable for his resignation. It came after more than 70 MPs called for him to go. His reset speech on Monday failed to convince both his MPs and the bond market, with ten-year gilts trading at 5.006 per cent, while 30-year gilts reached 5.67 per cent.

This morning, borrowing costs soared with 10-year gilt yields jumping to 5.09 per cent, while 30-year gilts are trading at 5.76 per cent. Centrist Wes Streeting, who is widely expected to mount a challenge, will be preferred over Andy Burnham, who is likely to preside over a lurch to the Left. But investors are wary that any successor to Starmer could increase borrowing.

Further uncertainty in the face of rising inflation and interest rate expectations is pushing the cost of government borrowing higher. Meanwhile, oil prices climbed to $105 a barrel on fears of a return to a full escalation of the war. Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was ‘unbelievably weak’ and on ‘massive life support’. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei up 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index flat and India's Sensex down 1.1 per cent.

The FTSE 100 plunged over 100 points at the open. Vodafone swings to a profit as turnaround gets underway. Greggs sales rise on new menu boost





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