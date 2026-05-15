Financial Market Fears as Labour Leadership Psychodrama,

The Labour Party leadership psychodrama has caused chaos in financial markets, as the yields on 30-year UK government bonds surged to the highest level in a generation, while the prospect of a new far-Left government with bigger spending plans sends the pound and interest rates soaring.

The Labour Party faithful may be excited by the prospect of the ‘King of the North’ marching into Downing Street, but City insiders couldn’t be more terrified.

Financial markets have been captivated by Andy Burnham’s financially illiterate quote from last September, when he told the New Statesman: ‘We’ve got to get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond market. ’ Burnham’s defiance, combined with the Makerfield by-election in Britain, has sparked pandemonium. The yield, or interest-rate return, on 30-year British government bonds soared earlier this week to 5.8 per cent, the highest level in a generation.

Soon, it will soar to the stratosphere, while the pound goes into freefall. The prospect of a new far-Left government, with bigger spending plans, leaves the country on the edge of a precipice. City insiders are already concerned by Starmer’s plan to renationalise passenger rail services, but they are petrified at the prospect of a new far-Left government. Financial effects are exacerbated by Britain’s vulnerability to imported inflation via higher energy prices.

Given Starmer and Rachel Reeves’ defiance over the US war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, I shudder to think of the price Donald Trump and his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would demand should history repeat itself





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Labour Party Leadership Psychodrama Financial Markets Fears Andy Burnham Quote Yield On 30-Year UK Government Bonds Makerfield By-Election Sterling Crisis Interest Rates Surge FTSE 100 Companies City Firms Starmer Plan To Renationalise Passenger Rail S Great British Railways Brain Drain Of Talented Business Creators Inflation Exacerbation Vulnerability To Imported Inflation Lysander Grenfell Starmer

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