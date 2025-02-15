Financial Advisors Remain Cautious Amidst Crypto's Rise

A recent survey reveals that a majority of financial advisors still hesitate to recommend Bitcoin due to concerns about volatility and fiduciary responsibility. While some advisors recognize the potential of crypto, many remain wary of its risks and complexities.

As cryptocurrencies surge in popularity and integrate further into mainstream finance, a segment of the financial industry remains cautious. A recent CoinShares survey of 250 financial advisors revealed that 62% believe recommending Bitcoin conflicts with their fiduciary duty to act in their clients' best interests.

The study, conducted between November and December of last year, also highlighted concerns among advisors about clients underestimating the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments. Over half (53%) cited volatility as a primary challenge with digital assets, leading some to advise clients against entering the market. Financial advisors, entrusted with safeguarding clients' financial futures, emphasize the importance of responsible investment strategies. Kashif A. Ahmed, a certified financial planner and president of American Private Wealth, stated, 'Clients trust us to secure their financial future. We can't be rolling the dice. If that's all we're going to do, then they don't need us. They can go to a casino.' Ahmed argues that recommending crypto for its primary function of 'pure speculation' is unjustified when constructing a client's portfolio. Noah Damsky, a certified financial advisor and founder of Marina Wealth Advisors, echoed this sentiment, explaining that investments serve diverse roles in a portfolio, such as high-risk, high-return potential, risk mitigation, and inflation protection. 'Crypto doesn't really have any set purpose,' Damsky said. 'I guess it could return a lot, but that's just speculation.' While cryptocurrency proponents point to recent substantial gains, with Bitcoin soaring by approximately 114% in 2024, advisors remain wary of the inherent volatility. Ignoring this risk could have severe repercussions for their careers, as 55% of CoinShares respondents cited fear of reputational damage when recommending digital assets. Christina Lynn, a wealth strategist at advisory firm Mariner specializing in the psychology of financial planning, identifies several uncertainties that deter advisors from fully embracing crypto. These include regulatory and tax treatment changes, custody concerns, and fiduciary responsibilities. Lynn emphasizes the complexity of the cryptocurrency landscape, requiring extensive study of blockchain fundamentals, token differences, portfolio implementation strategies, compliance rules, and client concerns. Despite these challenges, Lynn suggests that January 2024 marked a turning point in advisor sentiment towards digital assets. The introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs provided a traditional framework for evaluating cryptocurrencies, prompting a shift in perception. Survey data indicates this evolving landscape, with the share of advisors reporting crypto allocations in client accounts reaching an all-time high of 22% last year, double the rate in 2023. Lynn believes the market's maturity will eventually lead to benefits for advisors who embrace crypto, fostering trust, enhancing client satisfaction, and potentially offering valuable services in areas like digital asset tax and estate planning





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CRYPTOCURRENCY FINANCIAL ADVISORS RISK VOLATILITY FIDUCIARY DUTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LA Wildfires Show Progress, But Residents Remain CautiousFirefighters have made significant progress in containing several wildfires burning near Los Angeles, with limited growth reported in the last 24 hours. While strong winds have subsided, authorities warn of potential flare-ups from smoldering hot spots and anticipate a return of Santa Ana winds early next week. Evacuees are expected to remain displaced for at least another week.

Read more »

San Diego Welcomes Winter Storm Rain, While Residents Remain CautiousSan Diego residents experienced much-needed rainfall on Sunday, January 26, 2025, as a winter storm swept through the region. While many welcomed the rain for its benefits in mitigating wildfire risk and promoting greenery, some expressed concerns about potential flooding, recalling the devastating floods of the previous year.

Read more »

US Housing Market Sees Unusual Surge in Price Cuts as Buyers Remain CautiousIn a surprising turn for the typically busy January market, one-third of single-family homes listed for sale in the US have experienced price reductions. This unusual trend, attributed to weak buyer demand and high mortgage rates, signals potential price softening in the coming months.

Read more »

A cautious Rob Manfred says MLB's 'values on diversity remain unchanged'President Trump’s executive orders aimed at curtailing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts apply to the federal government, not to a private business like MLB.

Read more »

Super Bowl LIX Fuels Record Sports Betting Activity, but Operators Remain CautiousSuper Bowl LIX shattered betting records with a surge in wagers, but operators remain cautious after a record-breaking NFL season that favored bettors. Despite the Eagles' victory and popular prop bets, sportsbooks saw positive margins thanks to strategic risk management and a focus on player prop markets.

Read more »

Trump Inherits Unfavorable Inflation Situation, Economists Remain CautiousThe final inflation report under the Biden administration reveals that President Trump took office with an already challenging inflation situation. While some economists acknowledge the overall strength of the U.S. economy, they express concern about rising prices, particularly in housing and core items. The report highlights the impact of Trump's tariffs on prices and the uncertainty surrounding his economic policies. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintains an optimistic outlook, emphasizing the economy's progress towards the 2% inflation target.

Read more »