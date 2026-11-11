New York finance associate earns $145,000 a year and spends $40 on a family‑plan Spotify subscription

A New York finance professional earning $145,000 annually shares her unique budget breakdown, including a $40 Spotify family plan and a 60/40 rent split with her partner.

A finance associate in New York reports her spending habits from a week‑long diary she posted on a money‑tracking site. She earns an annual salary of $145,000 and recently noted that the most prominent line item in her log is a $40 subscription to Spotify's family plan.

She shares that she lives with boyfriend J., who earns $80,000 a year. The couple keeps separate bank accounts and does not combine finances. They split rent at 60/40, with her paying the larger share, while all other household costs are divided evenly.

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The diary explains that both of her parents hold advanced degrees and were the first in their families to attend university. They opened a 529 savings plan at her birth, which helped her university provide need‑based financial aid. The parents assumed responsibility for tuition and later for a Master's degree, encouraging her to target elite institutions.

Growing up, conversations about money focused on emergency savings. Her father lived on a tight budget, comparing prices to how many loaves of bread he could buy. The family used a safety net that saved costs during recessions, and her parents' extended family helped cover travel expenses to their home country.

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At 18, she opened a Roth IRA and has been managing credit‑card rewards and a Chase Sapphire Reserve card. She says she is a big saver but also likes to spend on treats. She often compares herself to friends who are buying homes or getting married, which fuels a desire to save more for future milestones.

She became fully financially independent this year when her employer began covering her phone plan, eliminating the last direct financial tie to her parents. She remains on her parents' health insurance but has used her work‑provided insurance since moving to New York two years ago.

Despite that milestone, she acknowledges that her parents and boyfriend remain a safety net for unexpected events, and she continues to maintain a disciplined spending pattern that balances digital subscriptions, personal treats, and long‑term savings.