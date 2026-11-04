Finance Advisor Reveals $122k Salary Spending and Plans to Quit Job for Son

A client relations advisor earning $122,000 annually shares her detailed seven-day spending breakdown, revealing habits like buying $225 shoelaces and the budgeting lessons from her father.

A client relations advisor earning an annual salary of $122,000 has published a detailed seven-day spending diary that reveals both her unconventional purchases and her plan to leave her high-paying finance job. The financial professional disclosed that she spent $225 on a pair of shoelaces during the tracking period, a figure that initially drew attention but is part of a broader pattern of intentional spending.

The diary, published by Refinery29 as part of their Money Diaries series, provides an intimate look at how she manages household finances while raising a son with complex medical needs. She balances her substantial income against daily expenses like lunch orders, grocery trips, and significant investments in her family's future education and healthcare.

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Her financial foundation was built early through strategic parental support. Her father, who rose from poverty to become a successful manager, taught her budgeting basics when she was twelve years old. He bought her a calculator and explained interest rates, car payments, and house down payments, lessons she now considers invaluable despite finding them boring at the time.

Her parents paid for her Bachelor of Arts degree outright, and later cleared her Master's student loans once she secured employment. This support extended to helping with a home down payment, leaving her without student debt or car payments when she entered adulthood. She acknowledges this privilege frequently, recognizing that many peers start life with significant financial burdens she never had.

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Now 23 years old and married, she and her husband are navigating a major life transition. Her husband's mother died of cancer at age forty-two, prompting the couple to prioritize living in the present rather than solely accumulating wealth for retirement. They aim to travel and enjoy experiences now instead of waiting until later in life.

The most significant change in her financial trajectory is her decision to potentially quit her job to focus on their son, who is entering a challenging developmental phase. He has rare medical conditions and emotional concerns that require extensive parental attention, leading her to step back from her corporate career to ensure his well-being.

During the tracked week, her expenses ranged from modest items like a $12.98 pair of shoelaces for her son to more substantial costs such as $247.89 for refurbished Bose headphones. She also spent $130 on a massage gift card for her mother and $51.30 on a family dinner out, illustrating a mix of practical necessities and personal indulgences.

Her approach to money remains pragmatic despite her wealth. She tracks every dollar to ensure outflow does not exceed inflow, a habit instilled by her frugal father who never disclosed his exact income. She avoids excessive luxury, noting that her parents achieved the American Dream through modesty and hard work rather than status symbols.

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The diary highlights the invisible labor of caring for a child with rare disabilities, including rescheduling specialist appointments and managing medical supplies. These responsibilities influence her spending choices, shifting priorities from career advancement to family stability and immediate quality of life.

She maintains a robust safety net through her parents, who have contributed significantly to her investment accounts and provided emergency support during her son's infancy. However, she strives for independence, often choosing to use her own funds rather than accept cash offers from her family for major expenses.

Looking ahead, she plans to continue tracking her spending to identify areas for savings, particularly after cutting non-essentials like Amazon Prime. Her story offers insight into how modern professionals navigate the tension between high earnings, family obligations, and the desire for financial freedom.