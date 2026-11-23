Word-of-mouth hype has sustained the momentum for Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's slick and slippery film, which opened overseas and immediately broke long-held records this weekend.

documentary, in which Fielder and his crew live at the home of the fraudulent Theranos founder just 34 days before she begins an 11-year prison sentence in Texas.release — with the film opening in key markets such as the U.K., Australia, and Scandinavia just this weekend, five weeks after the U.S. and months on from the monumental word-of-mouth hype at the Telluride and New York Film Festivals — has, it seems, successfully sustained the movie’s momentum.grossed an enormous £2,454,037 from 596 sites in its first three days, according to data from A24 provided to.

It marks the biggest opening ever for a non-music documentary in the U.K., almost doubling the previous best of Michael Moore’sThe three-hour film is now the fourth-biggest documentary opening of all time across the pond, behind Kenny Ortega’s 2009 Michael Jackson documentaryfrom Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, which notched up around £2.66m.

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Fielder and Oppenheim’s slick and slippery masterpiece is already the twelfth-biggest documentary of all time on total gross in the U.K. after three days, and scored the widest release ever for a non-music doc at those 596 theaters, ahead ofIt’s also become A24’s second-biggest U.K. opening, trailing Kane Parsons’ $5.6 million for Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor starrerwill likely nab the second spot on the U.K. and Ireland box office table this week, behind Lionsgate’s behemothThe years-spanning production was kept completely secret until its surprise screening at Telluride in September.

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Naturally, the movie has thrust its creators — and a certain Hollywood star — into the thick of the awards conversation, withMahershala Ali Says “There Are Not Roles for Me” in “Vast Majority of Projects,” Despite Winning Two OscarsBassam Tariq Says Marvel’s Scrapped ‘Blade’ Reboot Taught Him “Life’s Too Short to Make Sh** Films”