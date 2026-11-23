Before the winter storms roll in, dive into three standout weather histories that explain El Niño, La Niña and why chaotic skies still surprise us.

The name itself is a kind of literary flourish: El Niño, the boy, bringer of weather tantrums. First identified in the late 19th century by Peruvian sailors who called itafter the Christ child who appears at Christmas, the warming of the Pacific Ocean in a giant oval from Guam to Chile during winter is an effect so profound that only the annual changing of the seasons rivals its ability to whip up storms, unleash floods, inspire fish to migrate in odd ways and play havoc with temperatures even thousands of miles away, a meteorological version of quantum mechanics.

The warm river of ocean water is both predictable and chaotic. The effect that scientists formally call the Southern Oscillation repeats itself every two to seven years with varying levels of strength. They have been blamed, retrospectively, for droughts and floods dating to Egypt around 2800 BCE when a restless Nile River triggered crop failures and famine.

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Some of the first writings about El Niño, though it had not yet acquired the name, can be found on a stone slab on which is inscribed a king’s lament that the waters did not arrive and his people have gone hungry. Other cryptic references can be found in the Book of Genesis when Joseph interprets Pharoah’s dreams about the fluctuating fates of grain and cows.

Forecasters have called this coming winter not just an El Niño winter but a “super El Niño,” meaning that the water temperature has risen more than 2 degrees Celsius and crossed a symbolic threshold. Warmer temperatures, atmospheric moisture and more theatrical storms will be on the way, but that’s about all that we can say for certain. But Earth has been in this place before. El Niño has been around for thousands of years.

And as you would expect of any historical character, he is the subject of a few biographies. A former science writer for Time magazine, Nash takes the reader through the planetary history of El Niño in crisp journalistic prose. Most of her focus rests on the 20th century researchers who put the puzzle pieces together in determining that this warm river in the Pacific was doing far more than making life difficult for anchovy fishers off the Peruvian coast.

With indirect but undeniable force, it was melting glaciers in the Andes, raising cattle prices in Sudan and causing hantavirus outbreaks in New Mexico. Weather may scoff at international boundaries. But the patchwork of local recordkeeping and significant political and linguistic barriers kept so many key elements of the El Niño effect hidden from human perception until the walls began falling down.

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Most science writers like to tell a story of discovery through personal portraits of the university-educated scholars who chipped away at a problem. The ultimate effect comes off as a layered enterprise: a collective effort driven by individual ambition. Nash sticks with this classic structure of popular narrative, enlivening the climate sleuthing with bursts of well-chosen metaphors.

The swings of the oceanic cycle “stand out as a series of spikes that produce a recognizable pattern, rather like a jazzman’s improvisations on a musical theme. ” The scientists at the heart of the narrative also resemble poet-monks in search of elusive truths.

“Why do our ideas about ocean circulation have such a peculiar dream-like quality,” wonders oceanographer Henry Stommel of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A reader comes away with the impression of a far-flung world that is actually more interconnected than we realize. As world braces for ‘super’ El Niño, research suggests global warming has increased its punchDramatic weather patterns have always had a mystical quality, inspiring thrill-seekers to come watch the show.

They also lay out a challenge for scientists eager to figure out how and why the skies erupt into sudden violence. Lee Sandlin, a chronicler of science history, wrote an engaging yarn about the search for the cause of tornadoes, or “waterspouts,” as they used to be known. For all the chaos it sows in other places, El Niño tends to repress inland tornadoes in numbers and potency.

Yet one can see parallels between the centuries-long inquiry into their mechanics and the chase after El Niño that Nash documents. Data collection collides with grandeur as figures like the, who called New England tornadoes “illustrious providences,” and the everywhere man Ben Franklin who “got the idea that the atmosphere might be a kind of ocean of electrical charge, where shapeless domains of positive and negative energy, generated by friction, were continuously arising and dissipating.

” He was also among the first to understand that twisters were spouts of rising air and not water at “a time when scientific knowledge of the atmosphere was essentially nonexistent; there was no firm distinction drawn among clouds, comets, rainbows, the northern lights, and visions of heaven. ”in 1841 and Col. John Park Finley, an Army Signal Corps officer who set up regional networks of weather spotters.

But like Nash, Sandlin does not make a dry march through scientific history. He chooses words with the care of a novelist.

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“A tornado funnel has an unforgettable quality of the surreal, or the hyper-real: its unimaginable size , its apparent solidity, and its terrifyingly rapid movement all make it appear like a religious vision,” he writes. “A tornado seems not to be a cloud but some sort of inconceivable created structure — one that reaches up from the ground to the heavens as though extending from this world to the next.

You can’t help but see it as essentially supernatural. ”El Niño shifts exotic sea creatures to Southern California’s coast. Here’s what anglers are seeing In the last few months, sea creatures such as whale and hammerhead sharks, devil rays, wahoos and other fish species have been seen by beachgoers and amateur anglers from Orange County to Malibu.

Reading this book is like being in the company of a cranky old muttonchopped professor who complains that the unwashed public just doesn’t understand science. Once you get past the attitude, though, you’ll find a wonderfully erudite and readable overview of the multiple misunderstandings around the global weather phenomenon.

Quoting Melville, Ruskin, Pope and Dickens, the Princeton emeritus professor of geosciences explains why the signature El Niño year of 1997 created a panic while allowing that the X factor of climate change throws forecasting models into a tizzy. Getting a grasp on El Niño demands an awkward marriage of meteorology and oceanography, plus the eye of a painter and a willingness to bridge “the profound differences between the worlds of science and human affairs.

” Philander’s book, structured as a series of 19 short essays, is a reminder that catastrophic images of bad weather often obscure the flip sides. Peruvians named El Niño after the Baby Jesus because he was a relief in the coldness of winter. An occasional wave of milder temperatures usually results in longer construction seasons, lower heating bills and more productivity in northern regions.

El Niño also has a literal flip side in the form of La Niña, the corresponding “westward-stretching sliver of exceptionally cold waters, rich in nutrients and hence in marine life. ” The two, in seasonal partnership, form the Southern Oscillation that fuels so many unpredictable skies, scientific conferences, news headlines and metaphysical speculation.

As Philander writes in a characteristically learned passage: “El Niño can then be regarded as part of an endless cycle, similar to those mentioned in Ecclesiastes: ‘The sun also ariseth, and the sun goeth down, and hasteth to his place where he arose. The wind goeth toward the south, and returneth about unto the north; it whirlith about continually, and the wind returneth again according to his circuits.

’” For as much as the weather may be unpredictable this Super El Niño winter, it is good to be reminded it will be nothing new under the sun.winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for the best nonfiction book of 2020. He is a professor at Chapman University. Arellano: Literary types see L.A. as apocalypse hiding under shallowness and excess. Don’t let them define us — especially now