It feels like a little luxury (but is half the price of Aesop).

I’m a big proponent of indulging in little luxuries—especially if they’re for my home, where I livework. I acquire fresh flowers weekly, I don’t wait for special occasions to burn expensive candles, and my hand soap smells like it came from a fancy hotel.

Until very recently, I kept my luxuriously scented soaps in both my bathroom and my kitchen. The latter, I realize, isn't the most practical choice—after cutting onions or garlic, a pleasant fragrance doesn’t so much mask the smell as combine with it.

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But sticking a pump bottle of Dial or SoftSoap next to my sink doesn’t exactly fit the bougie-divorcée apartment vibe I’m going for.is the creation of an enthusiastic home cook whose girlfriend couldn’t stand the garlic smell that lingered on his hands. Like me, she also happened to have a thing for premium hand soaps. And I’m so glad she did because this stuff really is a dream.

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The selling point for anyone who regularly chops alliums is that it uses bread yeast enzymes to neutralize odors. It also exfoliates your hands with tiny pieces of volcanic rock and keeps your skin soft with olive oil esters. But the thing that has me swooning is the fragrance: a combination of bergamot, sandalwood, and black pepper. It’s subtle but feelsBefore I finished my first bottle, I ordered a second.

Then I realized I should have ordered more because this is absolutely going to be my new go-to If fancy smells aren’t your thing for whatever reason , you’ll be happy to know that Naomi also offers aAnd if you love the scent as much as I do, Naomi also makes a scrub-free hand soap that smells just as lovely. My bathroom sink is next.has been writing about food and home decor for nearly 20 years, and shopping online just as long. As Senior Commerce Writer at Bon Appétit and Epicurious, she rigorously