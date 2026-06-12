Finale and Anime Sequel for Yona of the Dawn

The manga Yona of the Dawn has concluded its main story, with a sequel anime confirmed. A pop-up exhibition in Kobe features spoilers from the final arc, and fans await more updates on the anime.

Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved fantasy anime and manga series of all time. After being serialized for 16 years, the manga wrapped up its main story in December 2025.

The series also returned with a side story, which will be compiled in the final volume. Although the manga already had a decent fanbase in Japan, its popularity skyrocketed after its anime adaptation was released in 2014. While the anime was not a mainstream hit at the time, the series gathered a massive fan base over the years. Along with the manga finale, a sequel was confirmed a decade after the first season concluded.

Fans eagerly await more updates on the anime's return, and in the meantime, the manga is holding a pop-up store for the new exhibition to celebrate this incredible series. The creator, Mizuho, hypes up the exhibition with a new visual of Kija, the White Dragon Warrior. She also warns fans that the exhibition will be different from previous ones and will include several spoilers from the manga's Volume 47, which contains the final arc of the story.

The original art exhibition pop-up store is being held at the Sannomiya district of Kobe, Japan, and will be open until the 14th of this month. So far, the series has only confirmed an anime sequel without a visual or any other update. The information was specifically shared in the December 2025 issue of the magazine, which included the final chapter of the main story.

Fans can expect more information on the sequel after the side story is concluded in the July 2026 issue. The first season of the anime concluded right after Yona gathered all four Dragon Warriors from the prophecy. Although her life is no longer in danger, she still struggles to decide her next step, and Zeno's questions force her to plan her future.

While she is trying to plan her next move, her friends remain by her side to support her when she needs it. Season 2 will continue her journey as she sets out to change the Kouka Kingdom, which has been slowly dying. The group will travel across the kingdom and beyond, uncovering the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys that ran rampant during her father's reign.

The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and fans can purchase physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. Volume 46 will make its English debut on July 7th this year. Along with Volume 47, the series also released a special edition artbook, which is currently only available in Japan. The final Volume 48 will be out on October 10th, but its English release date has yet to be revealed.

The story of Yona of the Dawn begins with the princess Yona, who lives a sheltered life in the castle of the Kouka Kingdom, doted on by her father the king and protected by her childhood friend and bodyguard Son Hak. Everything changes when her cousin Soo-won stages a coup, murdering the king and forcing Yona and Hak to flee.

Yona then embarks on a quest to find the legendary four Dragon Warriors, who are prophesied to aid her in restoring peace and reclaiming her throne. Along the way, she transforms from a naive princess into a strong and determined leader, learning about the suffering of her people and the corruption that has plagued the kingdom. The series explores themes of duty, friendship, and redemption, and has resonated deeply with fans worldwide.

The upcoming sequel anime promises to continue this epic tale, diving deeper into Yona's struggles and the politics of the Kouka Kingdom. Fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the manga's recent conclusion providing a definitive ending. The exhibition in Kobe offers a unique chance to see original artwork and experience the world of Yona of the Dawn up close.

With limited-time events like this, the franchise keeps its legacy alive while building anticipation for the anime sequel. The final manga volumes will complete the collection for dedicated readers, and the artbook serves as a treasure trove of illustrations. Overall, Yona of the Dawn remains a standout series in the fantasy genre, and its long-awaited continuation in anime form is sure to draw both old and new fans





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