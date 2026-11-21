Since being elevated to Interim Head Coach, NC State’s Todd Goebbel has tried his darndest to keep his team on track these last few weeks, but it’s been hard.

Nov 14, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley reacts after a down during the second half of the game against Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Since being elevated to Interim Head Coach, NC State’s Todd Goebbel has tried his darndest to keep his team on track these last few weeks, but it’s been hard. His Wolfpack is 1-2 under his watch and has lost 4 of the previous 5 games. Outside of the recent“You know, congratulations,” Goebbel said earlier this week.

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“We all know how important he is to this university, but my focus is strictly on Florida State and these kids and this coaching staff that will continue to be that way. We’re going to keep focused on Florida State and these kids finishing out the season the right way. ” Hopefully finishing the season the right way includes a win on the road against the Seminoles on Saturday.

State is winless on the road and is 2-5 against ACC opponents this season. State’s two-time captain CJ Bailey is one player who will need to bring his best against a Seminoles team laser-focused on earning bowl eligibility with a win.373 yards in the win against Louisville. But those low moments, most notably the disaster in Nashville and the collapse against Syracuse, have been devastating for the team.

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Bailey has a chance at redemption against an FSU defense that’s the 12th-worst in the ACC . The Noles allow opponents to gain 402.1 yards and score 26.5 points per game. He’ll have to go at it without several key offensive playmakers, including three tight ends, Will Wilson , and State’s leading receiver, Keenan Jackson , who have all been ruled out this week. Friday Night Injury report for NC State’s game against FSU on Saturday.

Some notable Wolfpack out of action include WR Keenan Jackson, QB Will Wilson, & S Ronnie Royal IIINo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

The Seminoles also have double-digit players ruled out for Saturday and, like NC State, saw their head coach get fired mid-season. FSU tossed Mike Norvell on Nov. 1, following a 36-24 home loss to Clemson. Norvell went 41-39 during his tenure at FSU.

“Coach Stockstill and I went against each other when he was at Midland; I was at Marshall,” Goebbel said. I got a lot of respect for what he’s done. ”Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “They’ve simplified on both sides of the ball.

They’re disciplined, they’re aligned properly, they understand what they’re doing,” Goebbel said.

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“And then, of course, they got good athletes to go do it with. ” FSU’s quarterback Ashton Daniels is one of those athletes who fits the bill. Daniels has passed for 2,309 yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, like Bailey, he, too, is prone to committing turnovers. He leads the country with 12 interceptions. Even though NC State has won the last four games against Florida State, I’ve got concerns about the number of key players ruled out for Saturday . I also believe that Florida State’s will to clinch a bowl game is greater than NC State’s desire to win on Saturday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERAndre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum. He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football.

Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.