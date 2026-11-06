Final Thoughts and Predictions For NC State vs. Duke

State’s ongoing coaching search, which now includes Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers, has taken attention off the team that is preparing for Duke this Saturday.

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectGoebbel and his staff are blocking out the noise and keeping the Wolfpack focused on the here and now.

Also read Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Stetson

“If you’re going to talk a certain message, you better stick with it,” Goebbel said on Thursday. “The message is, we just had a really good Thursday. We didn’t reflect back; we’re not moving forward. Our focus is on today’s practice.

I thought our kids did a really good job of being where their feet are. And that will be our message all the way until the season ends. ” It’s certainly a worthwhile practice to try to be more present in the moment, especially if it leads to more wins during the Wolfpack’s final stretch of games. The Blue Devils are currently the only team remaining on State’s schedule with a winning record.

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And its head coach, Manny Diaz, returns to Raleigh having never lost to the Wolfpack. He’s 4-0 against NC State. Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard blocks Boston College Eagles defensive back Carter Davis Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDuke Scott His inclusion in the lineup provides another dimension to the offense.

Scott’s 358 rushing yards lead the team, and he’s a player who possesses the ability to break long runs. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey hands off to running back Jayden Scott during the second quarter against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect “He’s earned the number one, and he’s a tremendous young man and player,” Goebbel said.

“He checked every box we needed, and he’s been a very valuable asset to this program. ” Our team of college football experts provides their predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 10 matchup.was good medicine for a team that’s been through a lot this season. Now, a victory against a good Duke squad will send a strong message that these Wolfpack aren’t giving up on the rest of the season.

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Duke Scott returning to the lineup will help the offense, but this State defense will have its hands full trying to stop Nate Sheppard, who currently leads the ACC with 972 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage. NC State looked and played the part against Cal last week, and now it might just let it rip the rest of the way as long as the passing game can click.

Duke’s defense just stuffed Boston College, and once again, it’s lurking in the ACC title chase with a trip to Miami up next. NC State has to hold up against the run. It’s 1-4 when allowing more than 80 yards; Duke has run for more than 120 against everyone but Virginia two weeks ago, and won.

A season that started with hopes of getting to the ACC Championship game has turned into one where the head coach was insteadDuke wants to run the ball with Nate Sheppard, who has 18 total touchdowns to his name this season. That proves too much for the Wolfpack as they fall to 4-5. Andre Cherry began covering college football in 2010 through his CherryPickin podcast network. Andre originally hails from Chicagoland and is a proud Illinois State alum.

He has lived in Philadelphia since 2014 and has previously covered Temple Football. Andre has a broadcast journalism background and got his start in media at WSCR the Score. He’s written for Fox Sports, Bridgehead Media, cinéSPEAK Journal, and IPMF.