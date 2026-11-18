It’s been a nail-biting wait but the Democrats have got a huge boost.

Democrat Mary Peltola took the final scalp in the party’s stunning takeover of the Senate late Tuesday evening, in a humiliating blow to Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

The Democrats will now have an astonishing 56 seats in the Senate on Jan. 3, a thumping majority which leaves the Republican Party humiliated and divided. Just a couple of hours short of exactly two weeks since voting closed in the state, Peltola was finally declared the winner.the win with 99 percent of the votes counted, with Peltola at 50 percent and incumbent Dan S. Sullivan behind at 45.8 percent.

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“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first,” PeltolaShe survived several interventions by Trump, including a last-ditch effort to stop the result from being certified if his Republicans lost. Then there was a wild demand to give his candidate the votes of others on the ballot, thanks to two Dan Sullivans: one the sitting Republican, the other an alleged stunt candidate installed by Democrats.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over - He easily wins. There is no other fair solution! ” the president demanded on November 4. Asked on Monday if the case warranted criminal charges, Trump did not respond directly, other than to double down.

“They put in a fake candidate. They put in two fake candidates, not one. And if you add them up, Dan Sullivan wins. But they put in two fake candidates.

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Add them up, Dan Sullivan wins. Terrible,” he told reporters before embarking on his trip to Asia. Trump’s rage is in relation to revelations that operatives aligned with Peltola had helped recruit the second Sullivan–a retired teacher by the name of Daniel J Sullivan. Critics say the aim was to sow confusion about the GOP candidate, Daniel S. Sullivan, and give Peltola an advantage under Alaska’s “ranked-choice” voting system.

US Senator Dan Sullivan makes an appearance at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage, Alaska, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kerry TaskerUnder the system, which is used in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Scotland, voters rank the candidate on their ballots in order of preference. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the weakest candidate is eliminated, and the second-choice votes on those ballots are redistributed to remaining candidates.

The process then continues until someone has a majority.exposed the recruitment strategy: “I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. But the idea of recruiting another Dan Sullivan as a spoiler was reportedly designed by operatives to confuse voters and give her an advantage, as his votes would be redistributed to her.

Trump personally ordered the Justice Department to sue Alaska, seeking to block certification if his Sullivan lost and the margin was smaller than the votes received by his namesake.

“Mary Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done, A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Sullivan should be allowed to run without either Peltola or “FAKE Dan Sullivan” on the ballot. But in another humiliation, a federal judge, Sharon Gleason, threw out the lawsuit days before the election. The Justice Department has appealed.

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Peltola’s win came after Democrats seized control of the Senate and the House following a string of extraordinary upsets in states that were supposed to be safely Republican. In the biggest shocks of the night, James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in deep red Texas; Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline, was also defeated in South Carolina; and MAGA candidate Roger Marshall lost to Democrat pastor Adam Hamilton.

“This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country, as we have seen probably in the last 100 years,” said Florida’s departing Governor Ron DeSantis, a former presidential hopeful who has not ruled out running again in 2028. JD Vance also sought to grasp the loss the day after the election, and attempted to distance himself from Trump in a lengthy post that blindsided some in the White House.

Vance was lockstep with the president on the Iran War, until a day after a massive midterm loss in both chambers of congress.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. ” Trump, however, struck a more defiant tone.

He said he was aware of his vice president felt about the war, and agreed that it contributed to Tuesday’s losses “but at the same time if I had to do it again I’d do it again. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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