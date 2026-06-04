Final section of Poudre River Trail is complete, connecting 45 miles of uninterrupted multi-use trail

The final connecting section of the Poudre River Trail is now complete, opening 45 miles of uninterrupted trail between Bellvue and Greeley.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The final connecting section of the Poudre River Trail is now complete, opening 45 miles of uninterrupted trail between Bellvue and Greeley.

That newest portion of the trail, between south Timnath and north Windsor, was the final puzzle piece linking the whole trail together. The segment included one mile of trail construction, plus a bridge over a canal. The completed multi-use trail is the result of five decades of planning and partnership, said Larimer County Department of Natural Resources in a press release. It connects Bellvue, Fort Collins, Timnath, Windsor and Greeley.

It runs on both the east and west side of Interstate 25.

"The trail generally follows the Cache la Poudre River, providing an intact natural experience even as lands around the river are developed," the department said. "Completion of the Poudre River Trail ensures that our community members have an easy, accessible connection to nature, no matter where they live. " The map below shows the trail prior to the completion of the gap area, which is in orange.

Fence construction remains up in a few places, so temporary trail closures are possible. The public is welcome to a community celebration at Timnath Community Park on June 13 at 9 a.m. "A project of this scale requires incredible coordination and a shared commitment to our natural resources," said Meegan Flenniken, land conservation, planning & resource division manager.

"Finishing this trail segment is a testament to what we can achieve when regional partners align toward a common goal. This trail is a gift to the community — protecting the Poudre River while providing an unmatched way to experience the heart of northern Colorado. ” Learn more about the trail here.

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