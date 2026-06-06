Final Moments of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Revealed in Police Report

Newly released police documents detail the final hours of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, revealing his health struggles and the circumstances surrounding his natural death from a heart attack.

The final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan have been comprehensively detailed in a recently released 72-page police report from the Clearwater Police Department, which officially closed its investigation into the 71-year-old's death this week.

The documents provide a somber, minute-by-minute account of the morning of July 24, 2023, at his Florida estate, drawing from home health care worker testimonies, surveillance footage, and medical histories. This report confirms that the legendary wrestler, born Terry Gene Bollea, died of natural causes-specifically a heart attack-and no foul play is suspected, bringing a formal close to a case that captivated millions of fans worldwide.

According to the substantive files, Hogan had been silently battling significant private health issues, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a serious heart rhythm disorder. These conditions had not been publicly disclosed prior to his passing. On the morning he died, caregivers observed that while he was "a little mumbly," he was able to get out of bed, converse with staff, and enjoy a breakfast of yogurt and fresh berries.

The situation took a tragic turn shortly after his occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, entered to check his vital signs and discovered that Hogan had ceased breathing entirely. Emergency services were summoned for a cardiac arrest, and despite rushed efforts to save him at the Clearwater residence, Hogan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. McCamey's immediate reaction to responding officers, "He is in rough shape.

We knew this was gonna be happening," underscored the famil y and care team's acute awareness of his deteriorating health. The police investigation, which involved a meticulous review of internal home surveillance, extensive interviews with his dedicated care team, and a deep dive into his complex medical history, ultimately ruled the death an "attended natural death" caused by a heart attack. This conclusion aligns with prior knowledge of his physical condition.

A source had revealed a month before his death that Hogan was attempting to recover from recent neck and back surgeries, fighting to return to "100 percent.

" That source starkly described his body as "the body of a 140-year-old man with all the bumps and bruises through the years," a direct result of decades in the physically punishing world of professional wrestling. His wife, Sky, had publicly denied rumors he was on his deathbed or in a coma, asserting his heart was "strong" after a routine neck surgery, though she acknowledged the immense toll his career had taken.

Hogan himself had previously disclosed undergoing approximately 25 surgeries in the preceding decade, painting a picture of a body under constant medical siege. The release of these documents has inevitably drawn renewed public attention to Hogan's personal life and complicated family dynamics, particularly the estrangement from his children. Most notably, his daughter Brooke Hogan, 38, found herself at the center of a social media controversy at the end of May.

After posting a tribute to her late father on Instagram, she faced criticism from users who took issue with the first image in the post being a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach. Brooke responded fiercely to these "trolls," defending her choice and suggesting her intent was to reference the ocean, a place of cherished childhood memories with her father along Florida's gulf coast.

Her postscription, however, is stark: she was estranged from her father at the time of his death and had even voluntarily asked to be removed from his will back in 2023. This painful family rift adds a layer of profound personal tragedy to the public narrative of the wrestling giant's final days, underscoring that the man known worldwide as Hulk Hogan faced private struggles far beyond the squared circle.

The report does not delve into the family feud but solidifies the medical circumstances of his passing. It confirms that Hogan's final morning began with a degree of normalcy-breakfast and brief interaction-before a swift and fatal cardiac event. The care team's presence and their prepared acknowledgment, "We knew this was gonna be happening," speak to a prolonged, watched decline.

The 72-page document serves as the definitive official record, transitioning the global mourning for a pop culture icon into a more concrete understanding of his final hours. For the millions who fueled "Hulkamania" and followed his career, the police report provides a somber closure, framing the end of an era not with scandal or mystery, but with the quiet, inevitable finality of a body worn down by a lifetime of extraordinary physical sacrifice and private illness





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Hulk Hogan WWE Police Report Natural Death Heart Attack Health Issues Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Atrial Fibrillation Clearwater Family Estrangement Brooke Hogan

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