Final Moments of Hulk Hogan Revealed in Police Report

Police documents reveal Hulk Hogan's final moments, including his health battles with leukemia and atrial fibrillation, and the events leading to his death from a heart attack. The report details his rough condition, family estrangement, and the closure of the investigation.

Newly released police documents have laid bare the final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan , with home health care workers revealing the wrestling star was in rough shape in the days leading up to his sudden passing.

The Clearwater Police Department officially closed its investigation this week, releasing a comprehensive 72-page report that details the definitive timeline inside the 71-year-old's Florida estate before his death last July. According to the files, Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, had been quietly fighting private health battles against both chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a serious heart rhythm condition, neither of which had been publicly disclosed.

On the morning of his passing, caregivers noted that the larger-than-life superstar was a little mumbly but managed to get out of bed, speak with staff, and eat a breakfast of yogurt and fresh berries. The situation deteriorated rapidly shortly after breakfast when his occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, went to check the multi-time world champion's vitals and realized he had completely stopped breathing.

First responders rushed to the Clearwater residence following a frantic cardiac arrest dispatch call, but the standard lifesaving measures were ultimately unsuccessful and Hogan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. After a thorough review of internal home surveillance footage, medical histories and extensive interviews with his dedicated care team, detectives officially ruled the tragedy an attended natural death caused by a heart attack.

The finality of the police report brings a somber sense of closure to millions of fans worldwide who grew up worshiping Hulkamania, the pop culture craze that transformed pro wrestling into a mainstream global phenomenon. Hogan's career spanned decades, with iconic moments such as bodyslamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III and his legendary feuds with Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior.

However, the physical toll of professional wrestling left his body battered. A source close to Hogan revealed a month before his death that he was trying to work his way back to 100 percent after neck and back operations.

Hulk has a body ravaged by wrestling, his body is the body of a 140-year-old man with all the bumps and bruises through the years, and his recent neck and back surgeries have been harder to come back from, the source said. His wife Sky had denied rumors he was on his deathbed in a coma and claimed his heart was strong after he underwent a routine neck surgery.

Hogan had previously opened up about undergoing 25 surgeries in the past decade. The police report also sheds light on the family dynamics surrounding Hogan's final days. His daughter Brooke Hogan, 38, had been estranged from her father, voluntarily asking to be removed from his will in 2023. After his death, she posted a tribute on Instagram featuring a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach, which drew criticism from trolls.

In response, she fired back, asking Would my post have been more sincere if THIS girl were at the beach mourning her dad? She explained that the photo referenced the ocean, where she and her father spent much time together along Florida's gulf coast. The report's release adds a layer of tragedy to a story already marked by public feuds and private suffering.

Hogan's legacy as one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment remains intact, but his final struggles highlight the hidden costs of fame. The Clearwater Police Department has closed the case, and no foul play is suspected. Fans continue to mourn the loss of a man who embodied the excess and spectacle of 1980s pop culture, while his family navigates a complicated legacy





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