Final Full Fantasy Football Week 9 Projections & Rankings: Updates for Key Injuries

Final projections for Week 9 fantasy football, as impacted by injuries and roster moves.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter and scores the winning touchdown in the overtime at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect These projections are the final edition for Week 9 of fantasy football. We've accounted for several injuries, including Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Cam Skattebo, Garrett Wilson, and many others. We also factored in Kendre Miller's release, and below are the biggest risers and fallers since Wednesday, November 4. Alvin Kamara will have a dominant usage rate for the Saints as Kendre Miller was released on Saturday afternoon.

Also read Fantasy Managers Should Trade for Tyler Allgeier Ahead Of Week 9

Kamara is backed up by Audric Estime and Zamir White. Mike Washington Jr. has been adjusted to anticipate a closer split with expected Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is still a must-start in fantasy football. Tyler Allgeier is a must-start, as Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight are inactive.

Evan Hull backs him up. Jordyn Tyson has been activated from the injured reserve. Do not expect much from Tyson in his debut; it is enough to bench Vele in Week 9. Isaiah Likely has been downgraded to TE6 as the Giants quietly get Theo Johnson back in the mix.

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Don't expect it to hurt Likely much, but it could steal a target. Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more.

If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.