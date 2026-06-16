Final Fantasy XVI joining PlayStation Plus Extra for free download

Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI is being made freely available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for a limited time, offering players a chance to experience the critically acclaimed action RPG without having to pay extra. As part of the latest PlayStation Plus Extra games selection, newcomers can jump into the world of Eldeen for free

Releasing back in 2023, Final Fantasy XVI was a very solid entry in the beloved and long-lived fantasy series, nailing the overall approach that fans expect from the games at this point.

In particular, the story is an area where the developer really got it right, handling the darker overall themes well, and working through the narrative at a pace that was neither too speedy, or too glacial. In particular, Clive's quest is the thread that really holds the whole tapestry together, and if you're a fan of the previous games in the series, then you almost certainly will be again with XVI.

It also remains the most recent entry to date, and if you do fancy giving it a go for the first time, or even returning to it for another run through, you might not have to pay any additional money to secure it. As first reported by Game Rant, Final Fantasy XVI is the very latest addition to the PlayStation Plus Extra games catalog, available to download and play at no extra cost for those who are already subscribed from June 16.

As part of that offering, it's a bit of a no brainer, and a must play for those who main Sony's flagship console. That is not going to be the only new arrival for this month either, with six further games being added to the service at the same time.

Those include some other genuinely brilliant titles across a range of genres, with the full list this time around as follows: Many of those additions have been brought in to capitalize on recent developments or existing hype. Sonic X Shadow Generations is likely there as a nod to the new edition of Sonic Frontiers, while Kingdom Come comes along at a time when the developer has been confirmed as the studio working on the new open-world Lord of the Rings game.

All of the above games have been added to the catalog from today, so if you head over and have a look for yourself, you should be able to find them relatively easily.

If not, there may be a bit of a delay in your region, but PlayStation Plus should include all of those games by the end of the day on June 16. 5/10 Final Fantasy 16 Like Follow Followed Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 87/100 Critics Rec: 91% Released June 22, 2023 ESRB M For Mature 17+ Due To Blood and Gore, Partial Nudity, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, Violence Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Engine Proprietary Engine Cross-Platform Play Final Fantasy 16 does not support cross platform multiplayer Cross Save yes Franchise Final Fantasy Steam Deck Compatibility yes Genre Action RPG Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Final Fantasy XVI Playstation Plus Extra Free Download Action RPG Critically Acclaimed Sony Eldeen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PlayStation Plus Is Getting A Promising New Game Big WalkPlayStation Plus has revealed the rest of its June lineup of games on Extra and Premium, including a day-one release of the upcoming game Big Walk. Big Walk is a co-op multiplayer adventure with an emphasis on cooperation and relaxation, and it's confirmed to be a GOTY contender.

Read more »

June 2026 PlayStation Plus Lineup Offers Mixed Bag of GamesA roundup of the eight games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026, including Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Farming Simulator 25, Black Desert, and more.

Read more »

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Confirmed Characters: Returning Cast for Trilogy FinaleA detailed breakdown of all officially confirmed playable characters for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, based on trailers, gameplay videos, and promotional materials. The article examines the returning roles of Cloud, Sephiroth, Yuffie, Barret, Tifa, Vincent, and Cid, discussing their narrative significance and gameplay implications for the conclusion of the Remake trilogy.

Read more »

Why Xbox Should Rethink Its Exclusive Strategy: Lessons from Final Fantasy 7 RebirthXbox plans to refocus on exclusives, but rising console costs and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's underperformance suggest a multiplatform approach may be wiser.

Read more »