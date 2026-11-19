Square Enix releases Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1, introducing inventory inspection, mount speed fixes, and UI improvements for the open-world MMORPG. Key changes enhance quality of life for players in Eorzea.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 has arrived to deliver a comprehensive suite of quality-of-life enhancements and critical bug fixes for the popular open-world MMORPG. This latest update from Square Enix addresses long-standing player frustrations regarding inventory management and character movement mechanics.

Inventory Inspection and Camera Adjustments

One of the most significant changes in Patch 7.1 allows players to inspect specific items directly from the inventory menu without needing to open them. Treasure Maps, Wanted Posters, and books can now be selected and examined immediately. However, players cannot inspect books until they have acquired the associated knowledge within the game. Additionally, the camera rotation area on the dyeing and haircut screens has been expanded. Users can now drag the mouse across the entire screen to adjust views more freely.

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Mount Mechanics and Combat Corrections

The update resolves several issues affecting underwater mounts and combat behavior. Previously, certain underwater mounts failed to accelerate when using the Classic movement control type. This bug has been fixed to ensure smooth navigation underwater. In combat, the enemy Kutum failed to attack in specific situations, which is now corrected. Equipment other than the main weapon was also not re-equipped after cutscenes ended, causing visual and mechanical discrepancies that are now resolved.

Quest Stability and Character Movement

Several quest-related bugs have been patched to prevent progression blockers. Players could not switch to another character after starting certain quests, a limitation that is now removed. In the Shackles of Fate quest, characters could intermittently fall while hanging onto the Blackstar, which has been stabilized. Furthermore, some quest items could not be obtained while constructing Flame Knights' Castle and Drakesfall Castle, an issue that is now fixed for builders.

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User Interface and Housing Enhancements

The patch also addresses UI glitches and housing anomalies. The UI could display incorrectly when selecting View Information for certain quests, causing confusion. In Free Construction mode, some housing areas were smaller than intended, and these dimensions have been corrected. Enhancement levels of Key Items equipped by mercenaries were displayed incorrectly, which is now accurate. Discarding multiple identical items from the Kuku Pot at once would only discard one item, leaving the rest to disappear. This glitch is resolved.

Map Icons and Mercenary Item Display

Final quality-of-life improvements include fixes for map icons that intermittently failed to appear, ensuring better navigation for explorers. Mercenary item displays are now reliable, preventing confusion during battles. These updates collectively improve the stability and enjoyment of the game for the community in Eorzea. Players can expect a smoother experience as they continue their adventures in the world of Final Fantasy XIV.