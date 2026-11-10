Final Fantasy XIV Bygone Serenity Music Box Opens for Pre-Order at $25.99

Square Enix is taking pre-orders for a Final Fantasy XIV Bygone Serenity music box priced at $25.99, with US shipping expected in March 2027 and dates subject to change.

Square Enix has opened pre-orders for Final Fantasy: Bygone Serenity, a new Final Fantasy music box based on a song from the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion. The collectible is available through the official Square Enix website at a price of $25.99, the same figure Square Enix has set for its earlier Final Fantasy music box es. Shipping is expected in March 2027 in the United States, although Square Enix has not confirmed a firm release date.

The launch arrives as the Final Fantasy franchise prepares for a busy stretch. The source material points to 2027 as a major year, with the final entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy set to release. Final Fantasy XIV is also expected to receive new updates and the Evercold expansion in 2027, following a notable increase in player numbers after its Nintendo Switch 2 launch in 2026.

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Bygone Serenity Music Box Design and Features

The Bygone Serenity music box plays a short melody from the song Bygone Serenity, which comes from the Living Memory area of the Dawntrail expansion. The 18-note mechanism cannot play the full track, but it reproduces a recognizable portion of the piece in a compact format.

The box has a see-through yellow case with a silhouette of Sphene's tiara on top, alongside the Final Fantasy XIV logo. Its outer shell is made of yellow acrylic resin, which lets buyers see the internal components while the music plays.

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Approximate dimensions are W 61mm x D 53mm x H 40mm, making it a pocket-sized piece. The source describes the box as not especially sturdy, but says its compact size and relatively low price offset that weakness.

Pre-Order Pricing and Shipping Timeline

Square Enix is selling the Final Fantasy XIV music box for $25.99 on its official website, matching the price of previous Final Fantasy music boxes. Buyers who want the item early are advised to pre-order soon, since the product is described as launching shortly.

The store page states that both the release date and the shipping date are subject to change. The source notes that this has happened before with previously announced Final Fantasy merchandise, so the March 2027 US shipping window should be treated as an estimate rather than a guarantee.

The music box is part of a broader Final Fantasy music box line that has already converted songs from Final Fantasy 9, among many others, into the same pocket-sized format. That continuity gives collectors a familiar product type with a new soundtrack.

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Final Fantasy XIV Merchandise and Franchise Outlook

Final Fantasy XIV is the focus of this release because the music box draws on its Dawntrail expansion and is aimed at players and collectors of the game. The title is an MMORPG and open-world adventure that was released on August 27, 2013, and is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and macOS.

The source suggests the music box will appeal to fans who collect Final Fantasy merchandise and to people who value the series soundtracks and sweeping scores. It is not a new remake trilogy entry, but it offers a different kind of product beyond the figures, posters, and puzzles that Square Enix has released over the past year.