‘Final Fantasy VII: Revelation’ Set to Conclude Remake Game Trilogy in 2027, First Trailer Revealed

'Final Fantasy VII: Revelation' has been revealed as the third and final title in the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake trilogy.

VII: Revelation” has been revealed as the third and final title in Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy VII” remake trilogy. The game will launch in Spring 2027 across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and S and PC in connection with the 30th anniversary of the original game.event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday with an appearance by voice star Matthew Mercer , in the video below.

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With deft gunslinger Vincent Valentine and cantankerous pilot Cid Highwind aboard, the heroic team will journey freely across the entire planet and explore expansive new areas, harness a new job system in combat and forge unbreakable bonds to overcome the greatest threat they’ve ever faced. ”“I’m beyond excited to announce “Final Fantasy VII: Revelation,” launching simultaneously across all platforms in Spring 2027,” director Naoki Hamaguchi said in a press release announcing the game.

“I’m truly grateful to our fans who believed in this story and supported us for so many years. In this title, centered around ‘resolve,’ Cloud and his companions will confront their respective convictions and continue their journey towards the final battle that will determine the planet’s fate. All the stories and emotions accumulated over the years will culminate in the most satisfying way with this experience, brought to you as the series’ final chapter. Please look forward to it.

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