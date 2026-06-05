Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy: Fans Speculate Over Final Game Title

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is nearing its conclusion, and fans are passionately debating what the third game should be called. From Return to Redux, the community shares creative ideas and hidden clues from previous trailers.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has been an ambitious and epic project, marking a glorious return to form for the franchise by reviving one of its most beloved stories.

The decision to split the original game into three parts has allowed Square Enix to give each section the attention and depth it deserves, resulting in an experience that is not only faithful to the original but also innovative and deeply engaging. With the first two installments, Remake and Rebirth, already released, fans are eagerly awaiting the third and final chapter, which is scheduled to launch sometime next year.

However, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding this conclusion is its title, as Square Enix has yet to reveal what the final game will be called. On Reddit, a user sparked a lively discussion by asking the community to suggest potential names for the third part. The responses were diverse and creative, with many fans leaning towards the word Return.

One commenter noted that Return seems plausible because of a earlier tease in the first trailer for Remake, where the word Return lingered on screen for an unusually long time. Others proposed alternatives like Redux, which means brought back or revived, or Reunite, which would symbolize the merging of different timelines into a single definitive reality. The suggestion Reunion was also popular, but that title was already used for a spin-off, Crisis Core Reunion.

The debate reflects the deep investment fans have in the series and their desire to see the trilogy conclude in a fitting and meaningful way. While the exact title remains unknown, it is clear that the final game will be a major event for the franchise. The story is expected to bring together the various narrative threads from Remake and Rebirth, offering a conclusion that honors the original while also delivering new surprises.

As the release date approaches, more information is likely to emerge later this year or in early 2027. The trilogy as a whole has been praised for its stunning visuals, enhanced combat system, and emotional storytelling, setting a new standard for video game remakes. Whether the final title is Return, Redux, or something else entirely, fans are confident that Square Enix will deliver a satisfying end to this remarkable journey





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