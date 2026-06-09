Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Introduces New System, Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has introduced a new system called Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear, or FITS for short, which allows players to customize party members on a more detailed level compared to accessories, weapons, or Materia.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has finally revealed a new system called Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear , or FITS for short, which allows players to customize party members on a more detailed level compared to accessories, weapons, or Materia.

This mechanic gives them new abilities tied to a specific costume in their inventory. New uniforms create new play styles, transforming the normal combat gameplay of some characters in fresh ways. Unique move sets are tied to a specific FITS outfit, which are named after some of the most iconic roles in JRPGs.

For example, the 'Warrior' and 'Black Mage' looks for Cloud and Tifa, respectively, are a reference to classic 'Jobs,' or classes given to party members in the series. This mechanic allows players to diversity their party beyond just switching out characters, as now each character could have at least two to three play styles with their own strengths and weaknesses to contribute to the group.

The FITS system isn't strictly tied to one costume visually, and players can use a FITS' move set without equipping the unique look that typically comes with that role. This gives Square Enix a unique opportunity to bring back some looks from the series, while also giving players tons of freedom to build out and experiment with distinct party comps.

Even though a job system might be the most traditional JRPG system out there, Square Enix uses it to expand character gameplay possibilities, leading to exciting nuance for players to discover. With the inclusion of new characters like Vincent and Cid, the systems of this game's combat are already dense, especially with many features returning from the series.

Yet, many of the remake series' combat systems seem unchanged, including how players can build up meter and MP to unleash abilities and magic through Materia as they fight. Limit Breaks and Summons return, but in addition to weapons and accessories to adjust a party member's combat capabilities, players also gain access to new skills through cosmetics





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Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Function Integrated Tactical Suitwear FITS Jrpgs Job System

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