A new cooperative board game adapting the first three Final Fantasy titles has raised over $2 million on Kickstarter, offering a nostalgic tabletop experience for fans of classic JRPGs.

The Final Fantasy franchise is launching a significant new project that caters directly to fans of its classic roots. A fully-fledged board game titled Origins of Light is currently raising funds to adapt the first three entries in the series into a cooperative tabletop experience. This release marks a distinct shift from the modern open-world action RPGs that have dominated the industry in recent years, returning to the pixel-art aesthetic and turn-based mechanics that defined the golden era of the franchise.

Nostalgic Board Game Adaptation Details

Origins of Light transforms the narratives and mechanics of the original Final Fantasy , Final Fantasy II , and Final Fantasy III into a physical game format. The project specifically utilizes the updated visuals and systems from the recently released Pixel Remasters as its foundation. By doing so, the game bridges the gap between the nostalgic memories of older players and the high-definition clarity of modern re-releases. This approach ensures that the core gameplay loop remains authentic to the source material while providing a fresh medium for interaction.

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The board game is designed to support up to four players who can team together to overcome challenges. It is split into three distinct modules, each corresponding to one of the classic titles. In Final Fantasy II, players assume the specific roles of named characters, following their personal journeys. In contrast, the modules for Final Fantasy I and Final Fantasy III allow participants to choose from a variety of job classes, reflecting the strategic depth of those specific games. This variety allows for different playstyles and team compositions across the three campaigns.

Immersion and Component Quality

Every visual and tactile element of the project has been crafted to replicate the original aesthetic of the 1980s and 1990s games. The components include detailed enemy cards, character sheets, miniatures, and item cards that mirror the pixel art style. The goal is to create an immersive environment that feels like stepping directly into the video games. This attention to detail extends to the packaging and internal design, ensuring that the physical product serves as a tribute to the series history.

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The developer behind this ambitious project is KessCo, a studio previously known for producing a highly regarded One Piece board game. This pedigree suggests a commitment to quality and engaging gameplay mechanics. The team has focused on making the experience robust and compelling, ensuring that it is not just a nostalgic novelty but a solid game in its own right. The decision to adapt these titles was driven by a desire to offer a cooperative experience that has rarely existed in single-player focused video game adaptations.

Massive Kickstarter Campaign Success

The project achieved remarkable financial success during its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign garnered a total of $2,012,429 from a community of 6,347 backers. This level of funding highlights the enduring popularity of the classic entries in the series and the strong appetite for offline, social gaming experiences. The numbers indicate that a significant portion of the fanbase is willing to invest in high-quality physical adaptations of their favorite digital stories. This success provides the developers with the resources needed to produce premium components and fulfill the complex requirements of the game.

The base version of the board game is priced at $100, which includes the core modules for the first three games without additional extras. While there are dozens of premium add-ons available, such as a Final Fantasy IV expansion, these are optional and not required to enjoy the main experience. The developers have structured the pricing to make the core experience accessible while offering enhancements for dedicated collectors. This tiered approach allows fans to customize their purchase based on their level of interest and budget.

Availability and Shipping Timeline

For those who missed the initial funding phase, the project is still accepting contributions through Late Pledges. Interested buyers can secure a copy of the game even after the main campaign has concluded. The estimated shipping date for the board game is July 2027. This timeline allows the developers sufficient time to manufacture the high-quality components, such as miniatures and cards, and handle logistics. The date is subject to change, but it provides a clear target for backers planning their acquisition.

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This release represents a unique opportunity for fans to experience the early Final Fantasy adventures in a social setting. For years, these titles were primarily solo experiences or required online multiplayer setups for co-op play. Origin of Light brings these stories together for a group, allowing friends to strategize and conquer the darkness side by side. It serves as a testament to the timeless appeal of the franchise and its ability to evolve while honoring its origins.