Square Enix confirms the revival of a Final Fantasy IX animated series set ten years after the original game, targeting children aged 8 to 13 with a 2028 release.

ScreenRant has confirmed that a new animated series based on Final Fantasy IX is officially back in development under the banner of EuroVisual. The upcoming project, titled Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages' Legacy, targets children between the ages of 8 and 13 while maintaining narrative consistency with the source material through supervision by Square Enix. This marks a significant return to form for the beloved title, which is widely regarded as one of the strongest entries in the entire franchise history.

Final Fantasy IX Animated Series Overview

Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages' Legacy is set to premiere with a first season consisting of ten episodes, each running for approximately 22 minutes. The series is currently scheduled for a tentative release in 2028, providing fans with a concrete timeline for this long-awaited adaptation. Square Enix is ensuring that the story remains faithful to the original game, which was released on July 7, 2000, and has maintained a high critic average score of 81 out of 100 on OpenCritic.

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Ownership Transferred To EuroVisual

The path to this announcement involved complex corporate maneuvering following the financial difficulties of Cyber Group Studios in October 2024. Cyber Group Studios, a Paris-based animation company, had initially secured rights to partner with Square Enix in 2021 to develop this project but struggled to find successful licensees over the next three years. In March 2025, EuroVisual acquired approximately 80% of Cyber Group Studios' assets and intellectual properties, including the rights to Final Fantasy, bringing the project out of limbo.

New Characters In Alexandria

The narrative of Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages' Legacy will pick up approximately ten years after the events of the original video game. The story focuses on the children of the late Vivi Ornitier, specifically six young black mages named Mel, Koln, Luciola, Théa, Fala, and Doc. These characters are living in the city of Alexandria, continuing the legacy of a character whose emotional arc remains a defining feature of the series.

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Thematic Continuity And Legacy

Vivian Ornitier was one of the most memorable protagonists in the franchise, and the new series is expected to explore similar themes of loss, identity, and growth. By viewing these issues through the prism of his offspring, the series aims to resonate with both new young audiences and older fans who remember the original title. Square Enix supervision ensures that the emotional weight of the original narrative is preserved in this new medium.

Future Square Enix Release Schedule

While the animated series moves forward, Square Enix is also preparing to conclude its Remake trilogy with the final installment of Final Fantasy VII. Titled Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, this game is set to drop on April 7, 2027, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This release will finally bring to a close the retelling of one of the most highly acclaimed games of all time, running concurrently with the development of the IX animated series.