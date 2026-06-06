Final Fantasy 7 Revelation to Keep Many Minigames, but Adds Accessibility Options

Director Naoki Hamaguchi confirms that the next FF7 remake will retain a large number of minigames, similar to Rebirth and the original, but will separate their rewards from combat progression and add difficulty sliders and skip functions in response to player feedback.

The upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Revelation , announced during Summer Game Fest 2026, follows the acclaimed FF7 Rebirth. While Rebirth was praised, it also sparked debate over certain design choices, particularly the high volume of minigames.

Some players found them excessive and mandatory, leading to frustration. Director Naoki Hamaguchi has now clarified that the next installment will maintain a similar quantity of minigames, honoring the spirit of the original title.

However, he acknowledged feedback and explained that future minigames will not be tied to combat progression, making them optional for those uninterested. Additionally, difficulty settings and skip options will be implemented to reduce accessibility barriers. This balanced approach allows the developers to preserve their creative vision while accommodating diverse player preferences. In an industry where post-launch changes often overturn design decisions, this stance reflects confidence in the project.

The hope is that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will synthesize its varied elements into a satisfying conclusion for the remake series





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Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Naoki Hamaguchi Minigames FF7 Rebirth Accessibility Options

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