Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Hype Builds with New Music Video Cover

Square Enix unveils Final Fantasy 7 Revelation at Summer Game Fest, and a new music video for 'Hollow' by Survive Said the Prophet fuels fan excitement ahead of next year's release.

The Summer Game Fest reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, marking the culmination of the beloved remake trilogy.

Scheduled for release next year, this final installment promises to deliver an epic conclusion to the reimagined saga. Fans who have followed Cloud Strife and his allies through Midgar and beyond are now eagerly counting down the days, with many planning to replay Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to refresh their memories. Square Enix is expected to roll out a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring new gameplay trailers and cinematic cutscenes, building anticipation further.

The hype train has officially left the station, and the next several months are poised to be an exhilarating ride for enthusiasts of the franchise. In a creative move to amplify excitement, Square Enix has collaborated with the Japanese rock band Survive Said the Prophet to release a new music video for 'Hollow,' the theme song from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The video, titled Final Fantasy 7: Hollow, is now available on the band's official YouTube channel.

It features clips from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, offering a nostalgic yet fresh look at the game's iconic moments. The cover is a full-band rendition that infuses post-hardcore and alternative rock elements, delivering a powerful and energetic interpretation of the original track. Lead vocalist Yosh Morita, who originally performed the song for the game, brings his signature bilingual style, blending English and Japanese lyrics seamlessly.

The video runs just over a minute but packs an emotional punch, perfectly capturing the essence of the game's themes of loss and hope. Survive Said the Prophet, formed in Tokyo, has carved a niche in the music scene with their eclectic sound that spans genres like metalcore, pop, electronic, and R&B. They gained international fame through contributions to anime series such as Vinland Saga and Banana Fish, earning a dedicated following among anime fans.

However, their music transcends genre boundaries, appealing to a wide audience with its dynamic range and lyrical depth. The release of this cover is expected to reignite interest in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, drawing both gamers and music lovers into the fold. As the countdown to Revelation continues, fans can enjoy this free offering on YouTube, serving as a perfect appetizer for the main course due next year.

With its blend of action, adventure, and RPG elements, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is set to be a landmark title, and this musical tribute only adds to the fervor surrounding its launch





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