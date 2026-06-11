Final Fantasy 7 Revelation: Bigger Map, Revisiting Locations, and New Twists

Square Enix's upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Revelation features a significantly larger map than its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The game will include every location from Rebirth, but with added twists and touches to ensure players aren't fatigued by the same landmarks. The open world mechanic allows players to explore every corner of the map, from the skies to the ground.

Details about the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Revelation are being slowly dished out by developer Square Enix , and there's no sign of it slowing down.

Fans have been treated to everything from the game's platforms, story details, entire ending, and now, of course, the game's map size. In an interview with Games Radar+, director Naoki Hamaguchi discussed the upcoming JRPG's map size, specifically in relation to the previous game, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While revealing Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's surprising ending, he also highlighted that the game will have a significantly bigger map than Rebirth.

Revelation won't just encompass all the new regions showcased in its announcement trailer, but also every location from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. x Your browser does not support the video tag. It is perhaps not particularly surprising that the open world has been made bigger as, alongside brand new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation story details, numerous new locations and the ability to traverse both land and sky greatly flesh out the explorable space.

Hamaguchi explained that this means the scale of the map, both horizontally and vertically, has been significantly expanded, stating: "With the third entry of our FF7 Remake series, Revelation, we're offering an even bigger open world map. How that works is that there's obviously the Highwind traversal feature where players can fly around in the open world and they can parachute down anywhere they want to.

It's not just that, but there's - when you look at the scale of it - the horizontal width of the map is far bigger than Rebirth, but it's also the vertical depth as well because now you can control this skies too.

" Of course, he also confirmed that players will be revisiting every location from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in Revelation, although they won't exactly be the same. The idea was to build upon what was introduced in the previous game to ensure that players aren't fatigued by the same handful of landmarks.

Hamaguchi stated that"all areas featured in Rebirth will also appear in Revelation in the same scope, if not bigger," but that they are"adding a little bit of touches and twists to it.

" It is hard to say just how much of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's map will be used for the main story, and how much is just being made available to ensure that players are free to drop absolutely anywhere from the Highwind. The idea is that the entire world will be completely open, with players capable of zooming across it in the legendary airship before dropping via parachute to any location of their choosing.

This mechanic wouldn't really be possible if large swathes of the map were unavailable, so it makes sense that Square Enix reused locations from Rebirth. However, considering just how much side content Rebirth crammed into every location, fans can likely rest assured that there will be something to do, even in regions that aren't strictly related to the main story. It will be interesting to see the twists that the team has made to some of these locations.

One twist Hamaguchi revealed was the ability to see the meteor falling from the sky in certain locations. It is likely, then, that the changes will range from big to small cosmetic additions like that. The game's map size is just one of the many details Hamaguchi has revealed in his Final Fantasy 7 Revelation interviews since Summer Game Fest. So, fans can likely expect to hear more information about Final Fantasy 7 Revelation in the near future.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Like Follow Followed RPG Action Adventure Systems Released 2027 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix Prequel(s) Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Franchise Final Fantasy Number of Players Single-player 21 Images Close Platform(s) PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Genre(s) RPG, Action, Adventure Powered b





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Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Square Enix JRPG Open World Map Size Locations Twists Highwind Traversal Parachute Drops Legendary Airship Side Content Cosmetic Additions

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