Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Title & Release Window Revealed in Extensive First Look

At long last, Final Fantasy 7 remake part 3 has a name and a release window. Oh, and it's coming to EVERY platform simultaneously.

during Summer Game Fest. Along with a brand-new trailer showing off the stunning remake in all its glory, Square Enix confirmed that theAs far as final trailers for a Summer Game Fest / Game Awards showcase go, this is a pretty good one.

We got a nice, long look at showing off plenty of the familiar characters fans are eager to see in the final installment. Square Enix also confirmed that this game is bringing us yet another massive open-world JRPG that will expand upon the original story in all manner of ways. And the most important news of all, theso far suggests that it might be the most stunning entry yet.

And with it coming to all platforms simultaneously, we’ll all be able to jump right into the epic conclusion of the story together when it arrives. Given how well the prior installments have performed on Switch 2, I just might have to recommend picking it up on the Nintendo console so you don’t have to put the game down until you finally roll credits on this epic 3-part story.

Along with an in-depth look at combat and plenty of cinematic scenes, we got a detailed look at new characters for the third installment. This includes airship captain Cid and, of course, Vincent Valentine himself (voiced by none other than Matt Mercer ofdrops for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

It will bring the remake trilogy to its conclusion at long last, and it frankly looks like it’s going to be the best installment of the 3. I thought there would be a new mainline Sonic game, but it will be saved for the Sonic Central broadcast this year, possibly. Summer Game Fest is here! Shout out your thoughts on the showcase announcements and what you’re excited to see.





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