Final Fantasy 7 Fans Receive a New Release to Tide Them Over While They Wait for Part 3

Fans of Final Fantasy 7 are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the upcoming third installment in the Remake series, but in the meantime, they can enjoy a new release from Square Enix. Ascend the Shinra Tower is a cooperative balance board game that challenges players to build a tower while trying to defeat foes and reach the eighth level.

Final Fantasy 7 players have recently received some excellent news, with the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on XBOX and Nintendo Switch 2. It's a huge milestone that could very well be intended to gear players up for the official announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 that we've all been waiting on pins and needles for in recent months.

While we still don't have a specific FF7 Part 3 release date or title, developers at Square Enix remain insistent that progress is on track and an official announcement is in the works soon. As for when that could be, fans were hoping for a possible reveal at the big State of Play event earlier this week, and while that didn't pan out, the event was packed with plenty of other huge reveals.

That said, there's a pretty decent chance we could be getting an official Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 announcement at this weekend's Summer Game Fest, which officially kicks off tonight at 5:00 PM EST. And regardless of what happens later, Final Fantasy 7 fans will want to mark their calendars for an official return in January 2027 for a unique new release taking them back to Shinra Tower (via Wargamer).

If you're getting anxious waiting for the announcement of Part 3, there's a brand-new Final Fantasy 7 game expected to release in January 2027 from Square Enix called Ascend the Shinra Tower. It's an official new Final Fantasy board game that's available for pre-order now for just around $35 USD, and is described asa new cooperative balance board game inspired by Final Fantasy 7.

Ascend the Shinra Tower is essentially Final Fantasy 7 Jenga, where players stack Floor Tiles atop Wall Tiles of varying heights to build upward, level by level. The game includes various foes that will make it harder to keep the tower intact, serving as obstacles that you'll encounter as you stack the tower higher. The goal is to reach the eighth level and face off against Sephiroth and save the planet from crisis.

All newly created artwork featured on the package and on the game's wooden components is fully supervised by Tetsuya Nomura, the original character designer and story concept creator of FINAL FANTASY VII. Cloud, along with familiar allies such as Tifa and Aerith and the foes they face, appears on wooden pieces featuring charming, storybook‑style artwork-a fresh reimagining of the FFVII characters created for this board game.

Ascend the Shinra Tower is intended for 1-5 players ages 13+, and each game will take approximately 15-30 minutes to complete. The game includes 20 floor tiles, 54 wall tiles, 22 action cards, 24 wooden pieces, and a set of rule sheets in various languages, and is expected to ship in January next year.

It may not be the huge Final Fantasy 7 announcement fans are waiting for, but it's certain to give players a unique new experience while they wait for Part 3





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Final Fantasy Final Fantasy 7 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Square Enix Ascend The Shinra Tower

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Receives Major Update with Streamlined Progression and New Game+ EnhancementsSquare Enix releases a significant update for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, introducing a Streamlined Progression Feature with combat modifiers and a 'New Game - Head Start' mode for easier replayability. The patch also adds AMD FSR support for PC.

Read more »

Final Fantasy VII Remake's Sephiroth Arrives in Dissidia Duellum's Latest SeasonSquare Enix and NHN PlayArt have launched a new season for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, featuring Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth as the first limited-time character. The 'A Planet in Peril' season brings new outfits, abilities, and story chapters, keeping fans engaged while they await the conclusion of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy.

Read more »

Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Be Revealed At Summer Game Fest 2026?Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's reveal at Summer Game Fest 2026 is a possibility, according to director Naoki Hamaguchi. He stated that preparations toward the announcement are steadily underway and that fans should just wait a little longer before it is fully revealed.

Read more »

Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy: Fans Speculate Over Final Game TitleThe Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is nearing its conclusion, and fans are passionately debating what the third game should be called. From Return to Redux, the community shares creative ideas and hidden clues from previous trailers.

Read more »