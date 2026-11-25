Square Enix confirms the Final Fantasy 40th Anniversary: Crystal Edition, a comprehensive music compilation featuring 16 iconic tracks from the franchise's history, launching January 6, 2027.

Square Enix has officially confirmed that the Final Fantasy series will mark its 40th anniversary in 2027 with a significant multimedia campaign. As part of this milestone celebration, the developer has announced the release of the Final Fantasy 40th Anniversary: Crystal Edition, a new compilation album designed to honor the franchise's extensive musical heritage. This release arrives as the company prepares to unveil multiple new titles and expansions throughout the year.

Album Details And Release Timeline

The Crystal Edition album will feature 16 distinct tracks, with each song representing a core installment in the Final Fantasy series up to that point. Notable inclusions include One-Winged Angel from Final Fantasy 7 and Zanarkand from Final Fantasy 10, ensuring that fans can relive the emotional soundscapes of their favorite games. The album is scheduled to go on sale on January 6, 2027, offering listeners a curated journey through four decades of composition.

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Consumers will have two format options when the album becomes available: a vinyl record and a standard compact disc. Square Enix Japan has listed the vinyl version with an official price of ¥ 8,800 yen, which includes tax and translates to approximately $55.85 USD. The CD version is priced at ¥ 3,960 yen, including tax, or roughly $25 USD. These pricing structures provide accessible entry points for collectors who wish to own physical media of the series' soundtrack.

Purchasing Options And Regional Availability

Pre-purchases for both the vinyl and CD versions are currently open through CD Japan, allowing international fans to secure their copies ahead of the launch date. However, the official North American and European Square Enix Online Stores have not yet listed the Crystal Edition for pre-order. Customers in those regions may need to rely on third-party retailers or wait for official distribution channels to open in the coming months.

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This release serves as a major component of Square Enix's broader strategy for the 2027 anniversary year. The company is already planning several other high-profile releases to coincide with the 40th anniversary, including a new Chocobo-centered Final Fantasy game and the third and final part of the FF7 Remake series, titled Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. That action RPG is scheduled to arrive in April 2027, further cementing the year as a pivotal moment for the franchise.

Impact On Fan Community And Future Projects

For fans who have long awaited a return to classic titles like Final Fantasy 6, the Crystal Edition offers a tangible connection to the game's legacy through its music. While rumors of a Final Fantasy 6 remake or a Final Fantasy 9 Remake have circulated online, no official confirmations have been made regarding graphical revamps of these specific entries. The Crystal Edition album represents one of the few concrete ways players can engage with the history of these older games in 2027.

Currently, Square Enix is heavily occupied with marketing the Evercold expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and developing Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. Despite this workload, the 40th anniversary period presents an opportunity for the company to announce surprises or clarify the status of long-rumored projects. Any potential announcements regarding remakes will likely occur in the gap following the April release of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, though such updates remain speculative at this time.